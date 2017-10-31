 Skip Nav
This Couple Threw a Classic New York City Wedding With a Mexican-Jewish Twist

Dominique and Roberto flew over 200 guests from Mexico to New York City to celebrate their wedding on Mexico's Independence Day. Friends and family gathered at the Central Park Boathouse, where the couple incorporated both Mexican and Jewish traditions, including the lasso ceremony. A rope in the shape of the number eight was placed on the bride's and groom's shoulders while they exchanged vows to symbolize their everlasting union. Roberto's mother also read the Seven Blessings and, of course, the groom broke the glass at the very end.

The reception started with a New York band, but then turned into a nonstop dance party when the bride's friend and resident DJ from Mexico took over. Once it was time for La Hora Loca (the crazy hour), fun props were handed out to guests to keep the festivities going all night. See their photos ahead!

