Sex in Water — Is It Safe?
Relationships
Should You Do First-Look Wedding Photos? Here's What to Consider
Wonder Woman
The Backlash For This Female-Only Wonder Woman Screening Reeks of Bitter Male Tears
Disney
1 Man Just Flawlessly Executed the Disneyland Proposal of Our Dreams

Sex in Water — Is It Safe?

Having sex in water sounds so sensual, doesn't it? When you're swimming in a pool or lake, you're practically naked already, so why not slip off your bathing suit and get it on? But, wait: is it safe to have sex in water?

Not exactly. Lake, river, ocean, and pond water all contain bacteria. Having sex can introduce that bacteria into your vagina, which could put you at risk for infections that you don't want up there. Pool water, on the other hand, contains chemicals that could irritate your lady business.

Aside from health risks, the logistics just aren't with you on this one. Since lubrication is key when it comes to sex that feels good, you don't want to end up all washed out (literally). The water dissipates your natural moisture, so you're left with friction-filled sex that won't last long. What's worse is that if you're using a condom, the friction could cause a tear, and you won't be protected from pregnancy or STIs if the condom breaks.

What about sex while taking a bath or shower together?

Moving from smooching to screwing in the bath seems like a lovely plan, but the same lubrication problem you have in other bodies of water will arise in a bath, too. So what about doing it in the shower? Again, the water will wash away the wetness you make naturally, and we know that sex without enough lubrication feels awful. You could move to the end of the shower where the water isn't beating down, but you'll just end up chilly and with sore muscles from trying to have sex while standing.

My advice? Sex + water = no fun. So make love without the water.

— Additional reporting by Alexis Nordby

Image Source: Shutterstock
Sexual HealthSummerAdviceSex
geekygirl geekygirl 9 years
i reckon sex in the shower is pretty decent. it feels nice with the cool water running over you when it's stinking hot outside. never really noticed a problem with lack of lube as your damp parts are facing down so the shower doesn't seem to interfere with the lubrication down there.
omilawd omilawd 9 years
My boyfriend and I tried having sex in the shower. Not only was there no room, but we were slipping all over the place.
veronicaraye veronicaraye 9 years
def. eliminates the natural lube.
behemoth_the_cat behemoth_the_cat 9 years
oral sex is great in the shower, both for guys and gals ;-) Just think, when you need to clean up, the water is right there! LOL
Soniabonya Soniabonya 9 years
Huh. Then no more hot tub for me. ^^; lol. Sex in the shower is fun, except it's hard on the legs and you might slip and bang an important body part on the side or the faucet. Ah well.
nikodarling nikodarling 9 years
The shower is alright for me but as for being immersed in water I've never thought this felt good. It seems like it would be so hot and then you actually try it.....
ur_momm ur_momm 9 years
ive never had problems with that in the shower... except the whole standing up can be hard on the legs lol.
LaLaLaurie06 LaLaLaurie06 9 years
lol thanks for the heads up. i had no idea water could cause a tear in condoms!
bgirl bgirl 9 years
i have to be honest, after all the hype about sex in a jacuzzi/pool/water, i was EXTREMELY disappointed when i actually tried it in a whirlpool tub. all of the feeling was completely taken out of the act, and personally, i would never do it again. my fiance agreed with me, he said he was actually turned off by the lack of feeling the water created. :-(
lemassabielle lemassabielle 9 years
You just ruined the idea of pool sex for me :(
swtsunkisses88 swtsunkisses88 9 years
yeah i was gonna say i hate it in water.. it feels like im being invaded by an ocean. its just not 'sensual' in my opinion...
Marci Marci 9 years
Thanks for sharing, nicachica! :D
Marci Marci 9 years
Thanks for sharing, nicachica! :D
bbkf bbkf 9 years
SlumberParties makes a great lube that's silicone-based, so it's perfect for the bath/shower. Condom safe, too. http://www.slumberparties.com/productdetail.cfm?ProductIDCode=513&CategoryID=2
bbkf bbkf 9 years
SlumberParties makes a great lube that's silicone-based, so it's perfect for the bath/shower. Condom safe, too.http://www.slumberparties.com/productdetail.cfm?ProductIDCode=513&CategoryID=2
nicachica nicachica 9 years
i like sex in the shower! just had some this morning in fact lol. (was that tmi??)
the-makeup-blogette the-makeup-blogette 9 years
i like sex in water. sex is the shower is different - that's just wet sex.
starbright14 starbright14 9 years
I've had some pretty hot sex in the shower; however, we didn't do tons of thrusting and moving, so it kept the lube in place. I thought it was fun, but it can't be as long-lasting as other sex... just a fun quickie!
starbright14 starbright14 9 years
I've had some pretty hot sex in the shower; however, we didn't do tons of thrusting and moving, so it kept the lube in place. I thought it was fun, but it can't be as long-lasting as other sex... just a fun quickie!
Greggie Greggie 9 years
"Having sex in water sounds so sensual, doesn't it?" No, actually.
Greggie Greggie 9 years
"Having sex in water sounds so sensual, doesn't it?"No, actually.
Lovely_1 Lovely_1 9 years
I hate sex in water! It feels not so good, and on top of that, you are very prne to yeast infections too!!! Those are horrible!
