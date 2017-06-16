30 Things That Drive Wedding Guests CRAZY

A lot of times, weddings are more fun for the guests than for the actual bride and groom. We basically get to sit back and enjoy the show while everyone else runs things, and when the drinks are flowing and the dance floor is calling our name, life is grand. But when the alcohol is limited (or worse, costs us cash!), the food is nowhere to be found, and the music is taking us back to a time before we were even born, we can't help but be a little miffed that we signed up for one thing and got something entirely different. If you're planning on throwing a wedding anytime soon, here are a few things that may get guests a little bit cranky, or at least cause an eye roll or two — and yes, we do mean that synchronized disco dance you had planned. Might want to nix that.