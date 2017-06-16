30 Things That Drive Wedding Guests CRAZY

Things Wedding Guests Hate
A lot of times, weddings are more fun for the guests than for the actual bride and groom. We basically get to sit back and enjoy the show while everyone else runs things, and when the drinks are flowing and the dance floor is calling our name, life is grand. But when the alcohol is limited (or worse, costs us cash!), the food is nowhere to be found, and the music is taking us back to a time before we were even born, we can't help but be a little miffed that we signed up for one thing and got something entirely different. If you're planning on throwing a wedding anytime soon, here are a few things that may get guests a little bit cranky, or at least cause an eye roll or two — and yes, we do mean that synchronized disco dance you had planned. Might want to nix that.
Well, yes, I understand a situation like that, especially if the bride knows, too. I didn't mean it to sound like I was saying you should never, under any circumstances wear black. Most suits for men are black, so I always understand that. What confuses me is when women wear black, and yet have a load of other wedding-appropriate dresses in different colours in their wardrobe. If you are able, you should wear something besides black, and especially white (depending on what the bride is wearing).
I agree. One or two changes of clothes is not a bad thing, especially if the wedding dress is hot. I also agree on the white. Though, I have to admit, what annoys me more, is when people wear black to a wedding. It's a happy day, not a funeral! Now, if you know specifically that the bride is not wearing white, then I can understand that. I'll never understand black, though.