30 Insanely Creative Kid-Friendly No-Carve Pumpkins

Ideas for no-carve pumpkins are all over Pinterest, making it much easier to explain to your kids that you're going knife-free when it comes to your pumpkin decorating this year. We tracked down pin-spiring pumpkin ideas, ranging from the simple (you provide the paint and the pumpkins, and let your kids go wild!) to the truly artistic (think you're up for creating pumpkin cats, bats, and caterpillars?). Check them all out, and get inspired to create the best pumpkins ever this Halloween!

Chalkboard Pumpkins
Doughnut Pumpkins
Decoupage Tissue Paper Pumpkin
Olaf Pumpkin
Ombré Neon Pumpkin
Minion Pumpkins
Mummy Pumpkin
Rainbow Glitter Pumpkin
Studded Pumpkin
DIY Painted Pumpkins
Flower Polka Dots Pumpkin
Melted Crayon Pumpkin
Decoupage Leaves Pumpkin
Edgy Chic Pumpkins
Fall Garland Pumpkins
Mustache Pumpkins
Chevron Pumpkins
Candy Corn Crayon Pumpkin
Baker's Twine Pumpkin
Glow-in-the-Dark Pumpkins
Marbled Pumpkin
Tie-Dyed Pumpkins
Stencil Pumpkins
Scalloped Tissue Paper Pumpkin
M&M Pumpkins
Sesame Street Pumpkins
Sequins Pumpkins
Pokémon Pumpkin
Mr. Potato Head Pumpkin
Washi Tape and Spider Pumpkins
