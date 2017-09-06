30 Insanely Creative Kid-Friendly No-Carve Pumpkins

Ideas for no-carve pumpkins are all over Pinterest, making it much easier to explain to your kids that you're going knife-free when it comes to your pumpkin decorating this year. We tracked down pin-spiring pumpkin ideas, ranging from the simple (you provide the paint and the pumpkins, and let your kids go wild!) to the truly artistic (think you're up for creating pumpkin cats, bats, and caterpillars?). Check them all out, and get inspired to create the best pumpkins ever this Halloween!