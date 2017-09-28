This Is the 1 Thing Kids Want From Their Parents

News flash: the superexpensive toy with all the buttons and flashing lights isn't the thing at the top of your kid's wish list. What your little one really wants is something that doesn't cost you a cent but is perhaps more difficult to provide than anything you can put on your credit card — it's your time.

Such quality time is the one thing all happy kids seem to have in common. It's actually been proven that children tend to be happier and more satisfied in life when they are able to interact with their parents — whether that's you talking to them, listening to them, or simply looking when they implore "watch this!" for the 17th time.

Sadly, as inexpensive as time is, we're often strapped for it. Between long hours at work, endless chores, and the allure of digital distractions, what should be the easiest thing to give is, these days, the most difficult.

Here are some practical suggestions to get you started in, well, no time.