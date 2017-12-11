40 Baby Names Inspired by the Wild 1940s

From Franklin D. Roosevelt to Thelma and Louise, the 1940s gave us some of our favorite political and social figures — and, in some cases, many of our favorite classic names. For expecting parents seeking something timeless but not boring (or popular enough to rank in the top 10 most popular list year after year), look no further than the decade of film noir, World War II, and swing music.



Girl Names

Barbara Joyce Beverly Frances Rita Sylvia Dolores Lillian Florence Marion Virginia Pauline Thelma Gwendolyn Bobbie Louise Ruby Loretta Constance Annette

Boy Names