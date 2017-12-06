 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
10 Perfect Gifts For Teachers, All Under $20

If you want to show your child's teacher how much you appreciate them, give them a little something for the holidays. You don't have to break the bank to gift them with a thoughtful item. We rounded up our favorite options your kids can proudly present to their educators in the classroom. Check out these sweet and memorable ideas.

Related
Cheers to That! 13 Gifts For Moms Who Love Wine
Zulily Seasonal Decor
Special Teacher Personalized Wood Ornament
$14.95 $8.79
from Zulily
Buy Now See more Zulily Seasonal Decor
Out of Print
Library Card Mug
$12
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more Out of Print Cups & Mugs
Minted
The Best Teachers Self-Launch Notebook
$16
from Minted
Buy Now See more Minted Stationery
Teacher Travel Mug
$16
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Francesca's Decor
Best Teacher Ever Skinny Sign
$16
from Francesca's
Buy Now See more Francesca's Decor
Nordstrom
Best Teacher Pencil Glass Ornament
$19 $14.25
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Seasonal Decor
Teacher Stamp Set
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Pier 1 Imports
Olde World A+ Teacher Ornament
$7.95
from Pier 1 Imports
Buy Now See more Pier 1 Imports Seasonal Decor
Lanyard for ID Badge and Keys
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Hallmark
Teachers Change the World Apple Globe 2017 Keepsake Christmas Ornament
$12.95
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Hallmark Seasonal Decor
Special Teacher Personalized Wood Ornament
Out of Print Library Card Mug
Minted The Best Teachers Self-Launch Notebook
Teacher Travel Mug
Best Teacher Ever Skinny Sign
Nordstrom Best Teacher Pencil Glass Ornament
Teacher Stamp Set
Pier 1 Imports Olde World A+ Teacher Ornament
Lanyard For ID Badge and Keys
Hallmark Teachers Change the World Apple Globe 2017 Keepsake Christmas Ornament
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
TeachersGift GuideChristmasHolidaySchool
Shop Story
Read Story
Zulily
Special Teacher Personalized Wood Ornament
from Zulily
$14.95$8.79
Out of Print
Library Card Mug
from UncommonGoods
$12
Minted
The Best Teachers Self-Launch Notebook
from Minted
$16
Teacher Travel Mug
from etsy.com
$16
Francesca's
Best Teacher Ever Skinny Sign
from Francesca's
$16
Nordstrom
Best Teacher Pencil Glass Ornament
from Nordstrom
$19$14.25
Teacher Stamp Set
from etsy.com
$20
Pier 1 Imports
Olde World A+ Teacher Ornament
from Pier 1 Imports
$7.95
Lanyard for ID Badge and Keys
from etsy.com
$10
Hallmark
Teachers Change the World Apple Globe 2017 Keepsake Christmas Ornament
from Kohl's
$12.95
Shop More
Out of Print Cups & Mugs SHOP MORE
Out of Print
Banned Books Morph Mug
from UncommonGoods
$12
Out of Print
Library Card Mug
from UncommonGoods
$12
Bed Bath & Beyond
Love You a Latte Shop "Annoy the Crap Out Of" Mug in White/Red
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$24.99
Target
Clay Art Flair Mug 17oz Porcelain - Blue Print
from Target
$5.99
Asos
Gentlemen's Hardware Enamel Mugs In 2 Pack
from Asos
$32$22
Pier 1 Imports Seasonal Decor SHOP MORE
Pier 1 Imports
Faux Magnolia Leaves 22" Wreath
from Pier 1 Imports
$49.95$37.38
Pier 1 Imports
Hello Fall Wall Decor
from Pier 1 Imports
$19.95
Pier 1 Imports
Bejeweled Skull Halloween Decor
from Pier 1 Imports
$19.95
Pier 1 Imports
Stack of Jack-o'-Lanterns
from Pier 1 Imports
$99.95
Pier 1 Imports
Forest Walk Faux Gourd 24" Wreath
from Pier 1 Imports
$89.95$67.38
Francesca's Decor SHOP MORE
Mud Pie
Merry Christmas Tartan Plaid Pillow
from Francesca's
$38
Francesca's
Red Checkered Truck Pillow
from Francesca's
$36
Francesca's
Llama Bookends
from Francesca's
$26
Mud Pie
Merry Christmas Plaid Tree Skirt
from Francesca's
$40
Francesca's
Sloth Trio Notebooks
from Francesca's
$16
Nordstrom Seasonal Decor AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday Food
These Festive Food Ornaments Will Take Your Tree to a Tasty New Level
by Brinton Parker
Holiday
This Is the Ornament Burrito-Lovers Have Been Waiting For — Guac Not Included
by Erin Cullum
Gift Guide
25 Gifts Perfect For Canadians or People Who Just Really Love Canada
by Tara Block
Holiday Food
50 Gifts For the Serious Cheese Addict
by Anna Monette Roberts
Pier 1 Imports Seasonal Decor AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Decor Shopping
The Top 10 Christmas Lights You Need For a Festive Home
by Macy Cate Williams
Affordable Decor
Hurry Up, Halloween! Here Are Our 19 Favorite Decorations For Under $25
by Macy Cate Williams
Pier 1 Imports
No Doubt, Pier 1 Imports Has the Coolest Halloween Decor of 2017 — See Our 21 Favorites
by Macy Cate Williams
Affordable Decor
16 Haunted House Essentials For an Epic Halloween — All $25 or Less
by Macy Cate Williams
Hallmark Seasonal Decor AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Star Wars
21 Star Wars: The Last Jedi Gifts That Will Make You the Best Santa in the Galaxy
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Gift Guide
The 50 Best Pop Culture Gifts of 2017
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Gift Guide
25 Killer Gifts For The Walking Dead Superfans
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Holiday Entertainment
50+ Magical Presents For Harry Potter Fans
by Becky Kirsch
Pier 1 Imports Seasonal Decor AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
bluegraygal
jordanbarbay
ehdesignmn
lifeonvirginiastreet
Nordstrom Seasonal Decor AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
randigarrettdesign
lovelysilvia
thedarlingpetitediva
gretathecihc
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds