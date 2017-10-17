50 of the Cutest, Coolest, and Most Creative Disney Halloween Costumes

At least once in your child's Halloween-costume-wearing life, you know they're going to go for something or someone created by Disney. After all, the house of the mouse (Mickey Mouse, that is) has created some of the most beloved characters in the world, with some of the best outfits. From powerful princesses in sparkly gowns and animated animals with hearts of gold to nefarious villains and now intergalactic warriors with the addition of Star Wars to the family, Disney's range of potential costumes is deep and totally awesome.

Between Disney Junior, Pixar movies, classic Disney films, and modern Disney heroines, the possibilities are almost endless. We rounded up more than 50 of the best Disney Halloween costumes out there now. Check them out and get inspired!