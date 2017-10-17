 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
50 of the Cutest, Coolest, and Most Creative Disney Halloween Costumes

At least once in your child's Halloween-costume-wearing life, you know they're going to go for something or someone created by Disney. After all, the house of the mouse (Mickey Mouse, that is) has created some of the most beloved characters in the world, with some of the best outfits. From powerful princesses in sparkly gowns and animated animals with hearts of gold to nefarious villains and now intergalactic warriors with the addition of Star Wars to the family, Disney's range of potential costumes is deep and totally awesome.

Between Disney Junior, Pixar movies, classic Disney films, and modern Disney heroines, the possibilities are almost endless. We rounded up more than 50 of the best Disney Halloween costumes out there now. Check them out and get inspired!

BB-8 From Star Wars
$99
Buy Now
Avatar Neytiri Child Halloween Costume
$25
Buy Now
Disney Belle Deluxe Sparkle Girls' Child Halloween Costume
$34
Buy Now
Nemo Deluxe Child Halloween Costume
$24
Buy Now
Disney Princess Kids Prince Charming Costume
$32
Buy Now
Dazcos Child Police Rabbit Judy Hopps Costume
$85
Buy Now
Sofia the First Costume
$21
Buy Now
Disney Tinker Bell Classic Child Halloween Costume
$10
Buy Now
Toy Story Woody Deluxe Child Halloween Costume
$27
Buy Now
Frozen Elsa Deluxe Costume
$16
Buy Now
Sally from Cars
$69
Buy Now
Boo From Monsters Inc.
$42
Buy Now
Chewbacca
$99
Buy Now
Olaf Tutu Costume
$35
Buy Now
Sleeping Beauty's Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather Tutu Dress Set
$140
Buy Now
Uma From Descendents 2
$30
Buy Now
Sleeping Beauty Princess Aurora Dress Costume
$55
Buy Now
Baby Stitch
$20
Buy Now
Elena of Avalor
BB-8
Avatar
Belle
Doc McStuffins
Nemo
Prince Charming
Judy Hopps
Sofia the First
Tinker Bell
Woody
Princess Elsa
Sally From Cars
Evie From Descendents 2
Izzy From Jake and the Never Land Pirates
Baby Jack From The Incredibles
Boo From Monsters Inc.
Chewbacca
The Mad Hatter
Olaf
Sulley
Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather From Sleeping Beauty
Ariel
Minnie Mouse
The Little Mermaid
Uma From Descendents 2
Princess Aurora
Princess Jasmine
Stitch
Moana
Donald Duck
19
more images
Start Slideshow
Family FunEasy Halloween CostumesKid Halloween CostumesClassic Halloween CostumesDisney Halloween CostumesHalloween For KidsMom ShoppingKid ShoppingDisneyHolidayFallHalloween
Shop Story
Read Story
Sleeping Beauty's Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather Tutu Dress Set
from
$140
Sleeping Beauty Princess Aurora Dress Costume
from
$55
Shop More
Kohl's Costumes & Dress-Up SHOP MORE
Kid Kraft
Yellow Rose Princess Dress-Up Costume
from Kohl's
$20.99
Hasbro
Marvel Ultimate Spider-Man vs. Sinister 6 Spidey Sense Mask by
from Kohl's
$29.99$26.99
Disney
Pixar Brave Merida Dress Costume - Girls
from Kohl's
$29.99$14.99
Kohl's
Kohl's Squiggly Pig Costume - Baby
from Kohl's
$54.99
Baby Aspen
Big Dreamzzz Baby Firefighter Bodysuit Gift Set - Baby
from Kohl's
$29.99$26.99
Disguise Costumes & Dress-Up SHOP MORE
Disguise
Transformers Bumblebee Classic Muscle Dress-Up Set - Kids
from Zulily
$35.99$24.79
Disguise
Transformers Bumblebee Dress-Up Set - Kids
from Zulily
$27.99$19.99
Disguise
LEGO Kai Prestige Dress-Up Set - Kids
from Zulily
$71.99$46.99
Disguise
Power Rangers Movie Pink Ranger Dress-Up Set - Kids
from Zulily
$24.49$16.99
Rubie's Costume Co
Red & Black Ninja Dress-Up Set - Kids
from Zulily
$13.99$9.79
Target Costumes & Dress-Up SHOP MORE
Tinkerbell
Disney Tinker Bell Baby Girls' Costume
from Target
$22.49
BuySeasons
Star Wars R2D2 Dog Costume
from Target
$12.79
Disguise
Girls' Disney Red Minnie Mouse Baby Costume
from Target
$22.99
Target
Cinderella Disney Princess Cinderella Prestige Baby/Toddler Costume
from Target
$30.49$30.49
Target
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Girls' Toddler Minnie Mouse Costume
from Target
$23.99
Disney Clothes and Shoes AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Disney
Disney's Nightmare Before Christmas Merch Will Have You Losing Your Head
by Tara Block
Disney
11 Adorable Disney Tumblers You Don't Have to Wait in Line For
by Erin Cullum
Decor Shopping
Disney's Nightmare Before Christmas Wreath Will Make You Scream, "This Is Halloween!"
by Kelsey Garcia
Disney
How to Stay on Theme — and Look Cool — at Disney
by Sarah Wasilak
Kohl's Costumes & Dress-Up AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lipstickheelsandababy
julssolomon
helen_berkun
aprilgolightly
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds