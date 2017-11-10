 Skip Nav
17 Easy Breakfast Sandwiches You'll Leap Out of Bed to Eat

Whether you're rushing out the door or enjoying a leisurely weekend morning, you want a breakfast that sticks to your ribs and keeps your family happy. There's no better solution, then, than quick and easy breakfast sandwiches, made with protein-rich eggs and other delicious ingredients that will tide you over until lunch. Peruse this mouthwatering list of sammies that won't take forever to make, and you're sure to find your family's new go-to breakfast.

Homemade McDonald's Egg McMuffin
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich With Guacamole and Garlic Butter Tomato Sauce
Healthy Freezer Breakfast Sandwiches
Campfire Breakfast Burger
Freezer Croissant Breakfast Sandwiches
Guacamole Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon-Stuffed French Toast
Ham, Egg, and Cheese Grilled Cheese
Breakfast Grilled Cheese With Basil and Jam
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Slider
Healthy Egg, Canadian Bacon, and Avocado English Muffin
New York-Style Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel Sandwich
Parmesan Waffle, Ham, Cheese, and Egg Breakfast Sandwich
Egg-in-a-Hole Avocado Breakfast Bagel
Doughnut Chip Breakfast Sandwich
Caramelized Onion Breakfast Sandwiches
Sausage, Egg, and Cheddar Breakfast Sandwiches
