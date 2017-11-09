 Skip Nav
18 Holiday Cupcakes You and the Kids Will Have a Blast Decorating

Eating cupcakes is easily one of any kid's favorite activities, but you know what can be even more fun? Decorating them from scratch. And now that those long and cold days of Winter are upon us, there's no better excuse to stay inside than to bake up a storm. Here are 18 adorable, holiday-themed cupcakes that are easy enough for the kids to make and are perfect for cozy days at home.

Christmas Light Cupcakes
Hat-Wearing Snowman Cupcakes
Star of David Cupcakes
Ornament Cupcakes
Chocolate Reindeer Cupcakes
Snowflake Cupcakes
Rudolph Cupcakes
Chocolate Christmas Tree Cupcakes
Hanukkah Cupcake Menorah
Grinch Cupcakes
Gingerbread Man Cupcakes
Easy Snowman Cupcakes
Gingerbread Cupcakes With Cream Cheese Frosting
Gingerbread Latte Cupcakes
Hot Chocolate Cupcakes
Scarf-Wearing Snowman Cupcakes
Chocolate Peppermint Cupcakes
White Chocolate Cranberry Poke Cupcakes
