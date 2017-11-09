18 Holiday Cupcakes You and the Kids Will Have a Blast Decorating

Eating cupcakes is easily one of any kid's favorite activities, but you know what can be even more fun? Decorating them from scratch. And now that those long and cold days of Winter are upon us, there's no better excuse to stay inside than to bake up a storm. Here are 18 adorable, holiday-themed cupcakes that are easy enough for the kids to make and are perfect for cozy days at home.



21 Festive Christmas Cupcake Recipes to Inspire You to Bake Related