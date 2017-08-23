 Skip Nav
Kid Shopping
These Are the 32 Books From Your Childhood That Your Kids Should Have
Kim Kardashian
10 Times Kim Kardashian Was an Over-the-Top Mom
Parenting
The 11 Backhanded Compliments That All Moms Are Seriously Sick of Hearing
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
A Week-by-Week Fetus-Size Guide Based on Objects You Actually Know

This week the fetus growing inside of me is a big as a cauliflower! But does that mean a piece of cauliflower or a full head? Full head, you say? Well, last time I looked at the grocery store, the size of a full head of cauliflower can vary. Don't get me wrong: pregnancy apps that compare a fetus to fruits and vegetables get me through the slog of pregnancy by helping mark each week. But they also leave me scratching my head. Take the one list that told me the baby was now the size of a "cute vintage wallet." Is that smaller or larger than an ugly vintage wallet?

To help out curious parents-to-be like me, I decided to research how the length of a fetus compares to the everyday objects I come in contact with. I tried to choose things with more standard sizes. For weeks 1-19, the size correlates to the length of the baby from crown the rump. After week 20, I used the crown to heel size. Of course, growing babies are all squished up in there and differ in weight from these objects. But assuming I make it to week 40, I'll take it as a badge of honor (or horror) that my baby is about the same length as a standard carry-on bag.

Related
100 Baby Products We Couldn't Live Without!

Week 4: a Grain of Sand
Week 5: a Sesame Seed
Week 6: a Chocolate Chip
Week 7: an Eyelash
Week 8: a Gummy Bear
Week 9: the Return Key on Your Laptop
Week 10: a Nespresso Capsule
Week 11: a Cork
Week 12: a McDonald's French Fry
Week 13: Lipstick
Week 14: Credit Card
Week 15: a Pint of Ice Cream
Week 16: a Can of Coke
Week 17: Mascara
Week 18: iPhone 7
Week 19: a Starbucks Venti Iced Coffee
Week 20: a Tall Water Bottle
Week 21: a Magazine
Week 22: a Roll of Paper Towels
Week 23: a Box of Rice-A-Roni
Week 24: a Bottle of Wine
Week 25: a Bottle of Champagne
Week 26: a Curling Wand
Week 27: a Party-Size Bag of Chips
Weeks 28: a Handle of Vodka
Week 29: a Loaf of Bread
Week 30: a Box of Cereal
Week 31: a Serving Tray
Week 32: a Box For an Extra-Large Pizza
Week 33: a Paper Grocery Bag
Week 34: a Full-Size Keyboard
6
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Pregnancy
Join The Conversation
Pregnancy
16 Reasons Being Pregnant Now Is So Much Better Than in the 1980s
by Lauren Levy
Infertility Announcements Parody
Pregnancy
Why It's OK to Laugh at This Couple's Infertility Announcement
by Kate Schweitzer
Crazy Baby Shower Cakes
Food and Activities
These May Be the Craziest Baby Shower Cakes You'll Ever See
by Lisa Horten
What Is Diastasis Recti?
Pregnancy
Diastasis Recti: The Weird Reason You Still Look Pregnant
by Nicole Van Groningen, MD
Exercises For Abdominal Separation
Pregnancy
5 Exercises For New Mothers With Abdominal Separation
by Elise LaChapelle
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds