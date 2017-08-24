7 Ways to Parent to Your Child's Strengths Instead of Weaknesses

Our children are unique just like everyone else — we're all one in seven billion — so why do we continuously focus on their weaknesses and the things they don't do as well as other children? Mary Reckmeyer, PhD, author of Strengths Based Parenting and executive director of Gallup's Donald O. Clifton Child Development Center, believes that it is our job as parents to do our best to help develop our children's innate talents and natural inclinations so they can succeed and experience a well-lived life.

To start parenting to your unique child's individual strengths, Dr. Reckmeyer shares seven exercises that will help parents take small steps toward making a change.