 Skip Nav
Kid Shopping
These Are the 32 Books From Your Childhood That Your Kids Should Have
Babies
This Birth Photographer Shares the Most Memorable — and Jaw-Dropping — Photos From Her 100 Deliveries
Parenting
These Father-Daughter Illustrations Are Sweet Enough to Make a Grown Man Cry
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
7 Ways to Parent to Your Child's Strengths Instead of Weaknesses

Our children are unique just like everyone else — we're all one in seven billion — so why do we continuously focus on their weaknesses and the things they don't do as well as other children? Mary Reckmeyer, PhD, author of Strengths Based Parenting and executive director of Gallup's Donald O. Clifton Child Development Center, believes that it is our job as parents to do our best to help develop our children's innate talents and natural inclinations so they can succeed and experience a well-lived life.

To start parenting to your unique child's individual strengths, Dr. Reckmeyer shares seven exercises that will help parents take small steps toward making a change.

Don't look at "problems" and try to "fix" them.
Help to replace bad behaviors with something else.
Look at the types of activities and environments that your child is repeatedly drawn to.
Develop a "network of partners."
Give them undivided attention whenever possible.
Employ wait time between questions and answers.
Don't expect change to come overnight.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Little KidsParenting Tips And AdviceParenting
Join The Conversation
Parenting
7 Things Your Kids Will Remember About You When They're Grown Up
by Alessia Santoro
Best Parenting Hacks
Best of 2014
The 50 Best Parenting Hacks You Need to Learn
by Lisa Horten
Infertility Announcements Parody
Pregnancy
Why It's OK to Laugh at This Couple's Infertility Announcement
by Kate Schweitzer
Things That Only Working Moms Understand
Parenting
19 Things That Only Working Moms Will Understand
by Lisa Horten
Boy With Amputations From Meningitis Takes First Steps
Little Kids
Every Parent Needs to See What Meningitis Did to This Toddler
by Lauren Levy
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds