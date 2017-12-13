 Skip Nav
13 Times Kristen Bell Was the Most Relatable Mom on the Planet in 2017
As far as 2017 is concerned, Kristen Bell has had a pretty amazing year. Between her roles in A Bad Moms Christmas, CHiPS, and The Good Place and her recurring voice role in the animated show Big Mouth, there's no doubt that her schedule was a little more than busy these past 12 months. Despite juggling several professional projects at once, she still had time to show the world how real she is in the parenting department. In fact, when it came to their two daughters, Delta and Lincoln, Kristen and her husband, Dax Shepard, may have had the best year ever. Scroll through to see some of our favorite moments from Kristen in 2017.

When her husband revealed a few of each of their honest marital and parenting flaws with humor.
When she got real as hell about her kids' artwork.
When she made us realize literally no mother ever gets a damn wink of sleep.
When she had a serious breast-pumping mishap while on Skype for work.
When she had a superquick fix for a broken Pull-Up.
When she spilled the beans about the time her kids walked in on her having sex.
When she was OK with being the number one suspect in Dax's murder.
When she managed to make a conversation about breast pumping romantic.
