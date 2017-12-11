 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Kristen Bell's Daughters Keep Her "Grounded" by Beheading a Frozen Ornament, and LOL
Pregnancy
This Mom Had a Maternity Shoot at Target For Her Rainbow Baby — It'll Feed Your Soul
Star Wars
The 12 Coolest Star Wars Toys For Your Little Jedi — Right in Time For the Holidays
Gift Guide
34 Cool Last-Minute Gifts You Can Get on Amazon Prime . . . All Under $31

Kristen Bell's Daughter Behead Frozen Tree Ornament

Kristen Bell's Daughters Keep Her "Grounded" by Beheading a Frozen Ornament, and LOL

Kristen Bell's daughters have made it quite obvious which Frozen princess they like best. Despite the fact that their mom voiced the character of Anna in the 2013 Disney film, the girls show an unwavering dedication to the blonde Snow Queen, Elsa, played by Idina Menzel. Exhibit A: the fact that they literally beheaded the Anna portion of their Frozen Christmas tree ornament — ouch!

Kristen shared an Instagram snapshot of her family's partially decapitated ornament, which features a completely in-tact Elsa, and captioned it: "This will be the cover of my autobiography and it will be titled 'My children keep me grounded'."

Related
Kristen Bell's Latest Parenting Hack Is What Many Moms of 2 Do Without Even Realizing

This will be the cover of my autobiography and it will be titled 'My children keep me grounded'.

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

This isn't the first time Kristen's daughters have unabashedly displayed their preference for Team Elsa, as they made Kristen dress as Elsa for Halloween this year. Of course, the mother of two took it like the damn champ she is and donned a sparkly light-blue dress and crown for the occasion. Oh, KBell, how we love thee!

Sidenote: if Kristen actually did follow through and write an autobiography, we'd sure as hell be the first to snag a copy.

Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison
Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity MomsFrozenKristen Bell
Parenting
How Rude! 8 Times Celebrity Moms Got Shamed in 2017
by Murphy Moroney
Is Veronica Mars Coming Back?
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell Just Convinced Us Veronica Mars Is Coming Back For Real: "It's Going to Happen"
by Maggie Panos
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard at Roller Rink
Celebrity Couples
Dax Shepard Rented a Whole Roller Rink For Kristen Bell, and I Can't Even Get a Text Back
by Victoria Messina
Pink's Best Parenting Moments 2017
Parenting
9 Times Pink Absolutely Crushed Motherhood in 2017
by Murphy Moroney
Kristen Bell Funny Parenting Instagrams and Tweets
Parenting
8 Times Kristen Bell Got Hilariously Real About Parenting
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds