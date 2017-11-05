"Merry F*cking Christmas" Wrapping Paper Was Made For Moms Who Love to Swear

Ahhhh, the holidays: a joyful time meant to be spent with family, to give thanks, and . . . to stress the f*ck out. It's no secret that holiday shopping and gift wrapping are not the most stress-free of activities, and there's finally a wrapping paper that reflects your mood, especially if you're not afraid to admit you love to swear. Meet the Merry F*cking Christmas Wrapping Paper ($12) from Firebox, the completely-not-family-friendly wrapping paper you'll wish you could wrap your kids' presents in while you're scrambling to finish everything last minute before Christmas morning.

The foul-mouthed wrapping paper includes four sheets of the red paper with gold foil lettering, plus four gift tags that feature the same phrase. We're not surprised that the hilarious wrapping paper is available through the same online retailer that sells everyday essentials like boozy marshmallows. Who knew we could relate to a roll of wrapping paper so much? You might have to stick to using this for an adults-only white elephant party, but that's totally worth it! Celebrating Christmas with this wrapping paper and some alcohol-filled ornaments sounds pretty perfect to us.