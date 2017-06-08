 Skip Nav
Mom Didn't Know She Was Pregnant — Until She Gave Birth at the Grocery Store
Babies
The Best Photos of Kids Spreading the Love at Pride Parades
Summer
1 Mom's Honest Perspective After Her Child Was Left to Die in a Hot Car
Kid Shopping
55 of the Trendiest Bathing Suits For Kids in 2017

Mom Gave Birth at a Grocery Store

Mom Didn't Know She Was Pregnant — Until She Gave Birth at the Grocery Store

When Ashleigh Miller-Cross was shopping at a local grocery store, she was planning on leaving with food for her family, not another new baby.

The Canadian mom had given birth to her first child, Mia, 10 months ago and had no idea that she was not only pregnant but also already full term when she headed into a Halifax supermarket. "I really had no idea," Ashleigh told reporters during an event at the store. "I presumed I hadn't lost any weight because I only had Mia 10 months ago, so I mean I didn't grow any extra so it's just the same size. I didn't have any cravings."

As Ashleigh was walking through the aisles, she started to feel intense pain and employees helped her to the bathroom. "I opened the door and Ashleigh was there and the baby was halfway out," Malcolm Comeau, the store's assistant manager, shared with Love What Matters Facebook page. "She just screamed at me, 'I'm having a baby!' and I automatically grabbed my phone and dialed 911."

Luckily, the superstore has a medical clinic in it and Malcolm rushed to get a doctor to the laboring mom. "I peeked back in; the baby had been born. He was fine. He was breathing," Malcolm shared with CBC News. "It's like some other instincts take over. You just don't think about anything else. It's like, get help and do whatever you can."

Since his surprise grocery store delivery, baby Ezra was treated to a newborn photo shoot that honors his unconventional grand entrance.

Image Source: Branches Photography
