 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Every Parent Needs to See This Photo of What Happens When You Don't Vaccinate Your Kids
Kids
If You Have a Middle Child, Please Spend 2 Minutes Reading This Mom's Message
Food and Activities
11 Homemade Ice Cream Treats Both Moms and Kids Will Love
Parenting
Why This Photo of a Little Girl Standing on a Toilet Will Keep You Up at Night
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 4  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Every Parent Needs to See This Photo of What Happens When You Don't Vaccinate Your Kids

It's difficult to look at current photos of 11-month-old Elijah for long. The baby boy contracted chicken pox, which covered his face and body in painful, blistering scabs and sores. As horrifying as these images are, they don't even show that he's also suffering from a secondary infection brought on by the virus.

So, how did this happen?

According to Kayley Burke, the baby's mother, it's simple: because people don't vaccinate their children.

"Our poor baby boy is too young to be immunized," she wrote in a heart-wrenching Facebook post. "Vaccinate your kids, people . . . Think about the risk you are putting on other helpless kids what are too young to who actually can't be vaccinated!"

A baby as young as Elijah getting chicken pox, also known as varicella, is certainly uncommon. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, most babies receive antibodies against the virus from their mothers while in the womb that protect them in their first year of life – before they are old enough to get the vaccine at around 12 to 15 months of age.

However, because chicken pox is so contagious and can be passed from person to person — particularly between those who've gone unvaccinated — with remarkable ease, it's possible for babies to get a mild case. In rare cases, even healthy babies and children can develop serious complications, including pneumonia, encephalitis, brain swelling, or a bacterial skin infection.

Meanwhile, the varicella vaccine is proven to prevent severe illness in almost all children and is 85 percent effective in preventing even mild illness.

As for Elijah, not only was he admitted to the hospital after a week of agony, but Kayley and her 3-year-old daughter also contracted the viral illness.

"Adult chicken pox is so horrible and painful, I would much rather give birth with no pain relief," she wrote. "Bottom line, if you don't vaccinate your kids, you're a bloody idiot."

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Health And SafetyParenting NewsVaccinationsParenting
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Parenting News
Pediatrician Takes On Anti-Vaxxers' Misconceptions With 1 Powerful Post
by Lauren Levy
Kids Using the Internet: What All Parents Need to Know
Tweens and Teens
by Common Sense Media
Why You Need to Vaccinate
Personal Essay
There's Not Much to Debate About the Great Vaccination Debate
by Rebecca Gruber
Ariana Grande Arriving Back in the UK For Benefit Concert
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Visits Fans at Manchester Hospital Ahead of Benefit Concert
by Caitlin Hacker
How You Ruin a Tween's Life
Tweens and Teens
10 Ways I Ruined My Tween's Life Today
by Deva Dalporto
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds