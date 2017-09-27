5 Photos of Your Kids That You Shouldn't Post to Social Media

If anyone knows how tempting it is to share our kids' hysterical, adorable, or unreal moments with our entire social networks, it's us. We get it. Proud parents want to shout their children's accomplishments — regardless of how big or small — from the (virtual) rooftop. But the Internet is a vast and potentially scary place, and it's our duty to protect our families. As nice as it would be if those privacy settings were a sufficient barrier, there are still caveats to every safety net that we have to be conscious of. Here, five times that parents should hold off on sharing their kids' snaps with the Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter-verse.