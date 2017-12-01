 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
11 Christmas Traditions the Kids of the Royal Family Do Every Year
Kid Shopping
If Your Kid Loves Pizza, They Need All of These Products ASAP
Parenting
The Actual Reason Children Are 800% Worse When Their Mothers Are in the Room
Photography
The Story Behind This Rainbow Baby's Photo Is Even More Beautiful Than the Snapshot
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
11 Christmas Traditions the Kids of the Royal Family Do Every Year

Christmas is almost upon us, which means the season for decorating trees, baking with your loved ones, and wrapping presents is here! While we love all of our family traditions (like making reindeer food on Christmas Eve), have you ever wondered what it would be like to have a royal Christmas? And we're not talking about a holiday celebration fit for a king, but instead what the royal family and their children do every year for the festive season.

While some of the royal family's holiday traditions are pretty well-known, we're way more interested in what the adorable kids — aka Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and their cousins — get up to. We already know they write Christmas lists for Santa, but do they run around with Queen Elizabeth II's corgis in the snow? Do they bake cookies with Kate Middleton? Do they do Elf on the Shelf?! Keep reading to learn how the royal tots celebrate Christmas each year.

Related
18 of the Best Royal Christmas Moments
Making a List and Checking It Twice
A Day at the Races
The Queen's Christmas Address
Christmas Day Mass
Morning Mass in Norfolk
Toys, Gifts, and White Elephants, Oh My!
Visiting Santa Is a Must
Sibling Soccer Fun
Smile For Santa
Put a Crown on It
Christmas in the Country and Santa Stockings
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Princess CharlotteThe British RoyalsPrince GeorgeThe RoyalsQueen Elizabeth IIKate MiddletonChristmasPrince WilliamHoliday
Holiday Living
12 DIY Mason Jar Gifts That Are Totally Glassy
by Macy Cate Williams
Royal Family Accomplishments 2017
The Royals
Here Come William, Kate, and Harry! How the Young Royals Have Stepped Up in 2017
by Marcia Moody
What Is the Heir and Spare?
The Royals
5 Notable "Heirs and Spares" in the British Royal Family
by Marcia Moody
Why Are Prince William and Kate Middleton Having a Third Kid
The Royals
Is This the Reason William and Kate Have Gone For Baby No. 3?
by Marcia Moody
Cute Prince George and Prince William Pictures
The Royals
The 27 Most Precious Prince William and Prince George Moments
by Lauren Turner
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds