Royal Family Christmas Traditions For Kids
11 Christmas Traditions the Kids of the Royal Family Do Every Year
Christmas is almost upon us, which means the season for decorating trees, baking with your loved ones, and wrapping presents is here! While we love all of our family traditions (like making reindeer food on Christmas Eve), have you ever wondered what it would be like to have a royal Christmas? And we're not talking about a holiday celebration fit for a king, but instead what the royal family and their children do every year for the festive season.
While some of the royal family's holiday traditions are pretty well-known, we're way more interested in what the adorable kids — aka Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and their cousins — get up to. We already know they write Christmas lists for Santa, but do they run around with Queen Elizabeth II's corgis in the snow? Do they bake cookies with Kate Middleton? Do they do Elf on the Shelf?! Keep reading to learn how the royal tots celebrate Christmas each year.