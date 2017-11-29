Stress-Relief Gifts
14 Relaxing Gifts For the Mom Who Really Needs to Chill
We all could use a break from our regular obligations, but for no one is that more true than moms. Whether it's her first time parenting or she's been chasing toddlers around the house like a pro, she'll definitely appreciate a gift that encourages her to take a time out and rest her eyes. Up ahead, we found 14 gifts that will help her find a way to relax . . . if only for a moment.
Purity Made Simple Pore Extractor Mask/2.5 oz.
$35
from Lord & Taylor
Kiss the Moon - Love Natural Aromatherapy Soy Candle
$53
from Wolf & Badger
Ambre Vanille Honey Bath
$45
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Slip Silk Sleep Mask
$45
from Anthropologie
The Bathery® Dry Brush
$5.99
from Target
Z Zoned Dough Memory Foam Pillow Infused with Real Lavender
$240 $119.99
from JCPenney
Nip+Fab NIP+FAB De-Stress Blend Body Wash
$14.50
from Asos
ALBA 1913 - Tension Relief Spray
$18
from RONROBINSON.com
Support Breathe Rollerball/0.34 oz.
$33
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Sound Oasis Sound Therapy Pillow
$46.99
from Target
