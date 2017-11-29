 Skip Nav
14 Relaxing Gifts For the Mom Who Really Needs to Chill

We all could use a break from our regular obligations, but for no one is that more true than moms. Whether it's her first time parenting or she's been chasing toddlers around the house like a pro, she'll definitely appreciate a gift that encourages her to take a time out and rest her eyes. Up ahead, we found 14 gifts that will help her find a way to relax . . . if only for a moment.

philosophy
Purity Made Simple Pore Extractor Mask/2.5 oz.
$35
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more philosophy Face Masks
Wolf & Badger Candles
Kiss the Moon - Love Natural Aromatherapy Soy Candle
$53
from Wolf & Badger
Buy Now See more Wolf & Badger Candles
Laura Mercier
Ambre Vanille Honey Bath
$45
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Laura Mercier Body Cleansers
Anthropologie Face Masks
Slip Silk Sleep Mask
$45
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Face Masks
Target Brushes & Applicators
The Bathery® Dry Brush
$5.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Brushes & Applicators
Azalea Beauty Products
Coconut Soak
$18
from Azalea
Buy Now See more Azalea Beauty Products
Malouf
Z Zoned Dough Memory Foam Pillow Infused with Real Lavender
$240 $119.99
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more Malouf Pillows
Nip + Fab
Nip+Fab NIP+FAB De-Stress Blend Body Wash
$14.50
from Asos
Buy Now See more Nip + Fab Bath & Shower Gel
Custom Meditation Box
$125
from uncommongoods.com
Buy Now
Dr. Jackson's
Herbal Tea Relax
$35
from Credo
Buy Now See more Dr. Jackson's Beauty Products
This Works
Stress Check Breathe In, 0.35 oz
$22
from QVC
Buy Now See more This Works Fragrances
RONROBINSON.com Beauty Products
ALBA 1913 - Tension Relief Spray
$18
from RONROBINSON.com
Buy Now See more RONROBINSON.com Beauty Products
Aromatherapy Associates
Support Breathe Rollerball/0.34 oz.
$33
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Aromatherapy Associates Fragrances
Target Beauty Products
Sound Oasis Sound Therapy Pillow
$46.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Beauty Products
Philosophy Purity Pore Extractor Clay Mask
An Aromatherapy Candle
Laura Mercier Ambre Vanille Honey Bath
A Silk Sleep Mask
The Bathery Dry Brush
Coconut Soak
Aromatherapy Pillow
De-Stress Body Wash
Meditation Box
Relax Tea
Stress Check
Tension Relief Body Spray
Aromatherapy Associates Support Breathe Rollerball
A Sound Therapy Pillow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
