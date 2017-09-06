 Skip Nav
Personal Essay
How Having a (Much) Younger Sibling Changed My Life
Halloween
30 Insanely Creative Kid-Friendly No-Carve Pumpkins
Holiday For Kids
The Best 50+ Gifts For 5-Year-Olds
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Target Just Revealed the Year's 29 Top Toys — and They're About to Take Over Your Holiday List

There are plenty of reasons moms love Target — the ridiculously cute Cat & Jack line of clothes, the late hours that are perfect for some post-bedtime solo shopping, and Starbucks coffee stationed right at the entrance — but today, there's one more to add to the list.

The retailer has announced its annual roster of the 25-plus most coveted toys. For the first time, Target is unveiling its 2017 Top Toys List exclusively on POPSUGAR, and it's a good one. Of the store's stash of thousands of great toys, these are the sure-to-be-sold-out stars of this coming holiday season.

"We're a destination for toys throughout the entire year," Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of Target, told POPSUGAR. "Leading up to the holidays, we've spent months watching the latest trends, curating the best-of-the-best products, and partnering with top toy makers to create some amazing Target exclusives — all to make gift-giving easy and fun for our guests."

From beloved classics to the newest trends (ahem, Hatchimals!), the toys are cleverly categorized by the type of play they provoke, including character-based experiences and imagination starters. Read on to see what items — including 11 Target-only products — you'll be adding to the tip-top of your shopping list.

Want your hands on these amazing finds? Enter for a chance to win every single item from Target's Toy Toys list here!

Related
This Mom Had a Maternity Shoot at Target For Her Rainbow Baby — It'll Feed Your Soul
The 9 Moms You Meet at Target
Why Breastfeeding Moms Will Be Spending Even More of Their Money at Target

Tech Toys
Moonlite Starter Pack ($25; available Nov. 5) — Target exclusive
Star Wars Force Link BB-8 Mega Playset ($200)
Nintendo Switch ($300)
Character Experiences
Beat Bugs Musical Submarine ($30) — Target exclusive
My Little Pony: My Magical Princess Twilight Sparkle ($130)
Marvel Homecoming Super Sense Spider-Man ($100) — Target exclusive
Disney Pixar Cars 3 Ultimate Florida Speedway Trackset ($100)
Lego Star Wars BB-8 Build to Display ($100)
PAW Patrol Sea Patroller ($60)
Imagination Inspiration
Our Generation Healthy Paws Vet Clinic ($100) — Target exclusive
Barbie DreamCamper Playset ($110)
Lego Friends Sunshine Catamaran ($70)
Melissa and Doug Deluxe Star Diner Restaurant ($200)
Operation Escape Board Game ($30) — Target exclusive
Hot Wheels Super Ultimate Garage Playset ($200)
Interactive Play
Little Live Pets Smooch My Dream Kitten ($55; available Oct. 1) — Target exclusive
Luvabella Interactive Baby Doll ($100; available Oct. 1)
Fisher-Price Think & Learn Teach 'n Tag Movi ($50)
Playskool Friends Tickle Me Elmo ($30)
Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn First Words Smart Puppy ($40)
Active Toys
Jetson Beam Light-Up Electric Scooter ($300) — Target exclusive
Laser X Two-Player Laser Gaming Set ($50)
Nerf Rival Phantom Corps Hera MXVII-1200 ($60) — Target exclusive
Jetson Jupiter Light-Up Kick Scooter ($30) — Target exclusive
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Kid ShoppingBest OfToysTarget
Join The Conversation
The Royals
by Marcia Moody
Model Street Style Trends 2017
Celebrity Style
These 11 Trends Wouldn't Have Gone Viral Without Supermodels
by Sarah Wasilak
Aldi Grocery Shopping Tips
ALDI
8 Things You Don't Know About Aldi, Straight From an Insider Employee
by Erin Cullum
Most Popular Celebrity Swimsuits 2017
Swimwear
10 Instagrammable Swimsuits Celebrities Love and Where You Can Buy Them
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Target Car Seat Trade-In Program 2017
Target
Target Wants to Upcycle Your Old Car Seats in Exchange For a Discount
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds