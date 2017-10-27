Toy Story Land Is Opening at Disney World Much Sooner Than You Think!

 Skip Nav
Everyone's favorite toys came to life on screen in the Toy Story movies, but now the Toy Story world is going to be more real than ever. Walt Disney World's immersive land inspired by the films is in the works and will be situated in the Hollywood Studios section of the park.

The best part of all is that fans won't have to wait much longer to experience the new addition! Toy Story Land is slated to open in Summer 2018. That means that before you know it, you'll be able to hop on the Slinky Dog Dash roller coaster, spin around in Alien Swirling Saucers, and snack on bites at Woody's Lunch Box restaurant. Stay tuned for details on the exact opening date and more attraction information!

Image Source: Disney
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds