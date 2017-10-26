Starbucks's Zombie Frappuccino Is Sickeningly Sweet — but in a Good Way

Happy Halloween, Starbucks fans! Just in time for the spooky holiday, our favorite coffee giant dropped a seasonally appropriate Zombie Frappuccino. The colorful concoction has a green base made from Frappuccino Crème infused with green tart apple and caramel flavors, and it's all topped with a mocha drizzle and pink whipped cream.

The Frappuccino, fittingly, tastes just like those caramel apple suckers you might have gotten in your trick-or-treat bags once upon a time, and it's tart and sweet in the best possible way. The mocha drizzle adds a chocolate punch, and the whipped cream, which is blessedly not flavored, just adds the colorful flair.

While the Zombie Frap does pack a calorie punch, we think it won't hurt to grab one while they last. They're in Starbucks stores today through Halloween or as long as the ingredients last in your shop.