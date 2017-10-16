OMG, Starbucks Is Reportedly Releasing a Zombie Frappuccino!

My first #baristalife post, I finally got to use some of my skills for our store👻 can't wait to try this new drink we will offer in late October! #starbucks #zombiefrappuccino #ilovemyjob A post shared by Carrie K. (@heycarriek) on Oct 12, 2017 at 6:55am PDT

It's been a while since Starbucks has dropped an official new Frappuccino a la the Unicorn Frappuccino (never forget), but there's exciting news brewing just in time for Halloween. A Zombie Frappuccino is reportedly on its way and will arrive on menus in late October — hell yes! A Starbucks barista named Carrie shared an Instagram photo with a sneak peek of the artwork for the spooky drink, writing, "Can't wait to try this new drink we will offer in late October!" Based on even more photos leaked by baristas, the limited-edition Frappuccino will be available from Oct. 26 through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.

But the most important question is what does a Zombie Frappuccino taste like?! It's rumored to be a creme-based Frappuccino with a two-toned look thanks to green caramel apple powder and pink powder. While we're not sure if it will contain any coffee like other caffeinated Frappuccinos, it sounds like the perfect sweet and tart treat when you need an afternoon sugar rush — and a new Instagram photo. The baristas also claim the drink will be topped with pink "brains" whipped cream, and we're officially freaking out over how awesome it sounds. Starbucks has not confirmed any of this information yet, but we will update this post when we hear from Starbucks. It looks like zombie aficionados have another thing to look forward to this month besides The Walking Dead's season eight premiere.