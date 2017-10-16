 Skip Nav
Kid-Friendly Recipes
The Only Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe You'll Need
Kitchen
I Finally Found the Best Frying Pan — and It Doesn't Stick
Recipes
22 Recipes Meant For Anyone Obsessed With Garlic

What Is the Starbucks Zombie Frappuccino?

OMG, Starbucks Is Reportedly Releasing a Zombie Frappuccino!

It's been a while since Starbucks has dropped an official new Frappuccino a la the Unicorn Frappuccino (never forget), but there's exciting news brewing just in time for Halloween. A Zombie Frappuccino is reportedly on its way and will arrive on menus in late October — hell yes! A Starbucks barista named Carrie shared an Instagram photo with a sneak peek of the artwork for the spooky drink, writing, "Can't wait to try this new drink we will offer in late October!" Based on even more photos leaked by baristas, the limited-edition Frappuccino will be available from Oct. 26 through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.

Related
Starbucks's Secret Pumpkin Caramel Macchiato Is About to Be Your New Favorite Fall Drink

But the most important question is what does a Zombie Frappuccino taste like?! It's rumored to be a creme-based Frappuccino with a two-toned look thanks to green caramel apple powder and pink powder. While we're not sure if it will contain any coffee like other caffeinated Frappuccinos, it sounds like the perfect sweet and tart treat when you need an afternoon sugar rush — and a new Instagram photo. The baristas also claim the drink will be topped with pink "brains" whipped cream, and we're officially freaking out over how awesome it sounds. Starbucks has not confirmed any of this information yet, but we will update this post when we hear from Starbucks. It looks like zombie aficionados have another thing to look forward to this month besides The Walking Dead's season eight premiere.

Join the conversation
FrappuccinoFood NewsStarbucks
Consumerism
17 DIY Starbucks Costumes For Die-Hard Coffee Enthusiasts
by Brinton Parker
The Best CBD-Infused Snacks
Food News
11 CBD-Infused Snacks Any Anxiety-Prone Foodie Would Devour in a Heartbeat
by Victoria Messina
How to Order Pumpkin Juice at Starbucks
Food News
by Victoria Messina
Starbucks Disney California Adventure Mug
Food News
by Hedy Phillips
White Pumpkin Pie M&M's Review
Food Reviews
White Pumpkin Pie M&M's Taste Exactly Like Cinnamon Rolls
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds