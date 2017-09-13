This Chainsaw-Wielding Nun Is the Hero We Need to Cut Through 2017's Bullsh*t

 Skip Nav
In the wake of the unthinkable damage caused by Hurricane Irma (and Hurricane Harvey, for that matter), a new hero has emerged. On Sept. 13, a woman named Sister Margaret Ann pulled out a chainsaw and began to clear a road blocked by branches and debris. The nun was spotted by an officer of the Miami-Dade Police Department; after introducing her in a tweet, the officer also captured her impressive chainsawing on video. Sure, Sister Margaret Ann is, on the surface, just a nun with a chainsaw who's helping with recovery efforts after Irma. But she stands for so much more.

Sister Margaret Ann started to get so much attention that she was tracked down for an interview with CNN. She's been working for 30 years at Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School in West Kendall, FL. Apparently, after seeing that a tree was blocking the road, she simply grabbed a chainsaw from the school supply closet and got to work. "We teach our students: Do what you can to help other people, don't think of yourselves," she said. "That's what I wanted to do . . . There was a need, I had the means, so I wanted to help out." It's this kind of spirit that is sparking hope in victims of the devastating storm.

While seeing a nun with a chainsaw is, indeed, a striking image in itself when it comes to recovery, it's more her spirit that inspires hope. "Love her spirit! This nun rocks!" one tweet said in response. Others said Sister Margaret Ann was "just awesome." Another user called her his "smile of the day." In essence, this sister has become a symbol for dusting ourselves off and picking up the pieces. At some point, you've got to get to work and rebuild.

