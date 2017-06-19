A GOP Official Said the Congressional Shooting Will Win Them Georgia's Special Election

The convention is fixing to start!. Georgia has some great seats behind the enormous California delegation. Posted by Brad Carver on Monday, July 18, 2016

You'd think by now people would learn not to use shootings as a means for political gain, but Republican official Brad Carver seemingly hasn't learned this lesson yet. Carver is the Republican chairman of Georgia's 11th congressional district, and in a statement on June 17, he suggested the shooting that took place during a congressional baseball practice on June 14 will help the party win Georgia's upcoming runoff election.

Carver believes the shooting will bring moderates and independents out to the polls and vote in favor of the Republican party candidate, Karen Handel. "I'll tell you what: I think the shooting is going to win this election for us," Carver said, according to The Washington Post. "Because moderates and independents in this district are tired of left-wing extremism. I get that there's extremists on both sides, but we are not seeing them [sic]. We're seeing absolute resistance to everything this president does. Moderates and independents out there want to give him a chance. Democrats have never given this president a chance."

I was asked about the Congressional baseball game shooting and its effect on the Congressional Race in the 6th District.... Posted by Brad Carver on Monday, June 19, 2017

Carver has since expressed remorse for his remarks, stating in a Facebook post on June 19: "Politics, human tragedy, and violence don't mix. I should not have said what I said. I apologize for my remarks."

However, Carver isn't alone in thinking the shooting could be beneficial for political gains. A political ad attacking Jon Ossoff, the Georgia Democrat running for Georgia's sixth congressional district, was released on June 18. The ad claims "the unhinged left" is "applauding" the shooting (even though there's no evidence that supports this claim). It then goes on to suggest that if Ossoff wins, it's also a win for these leftists who "endorse" the shooting.