Hillary Clinton's Old Campaign Account Trolled Trump and It's Glorious
Here's How Anyone Can Run For Office (Including You!)
11 Books Written by or About Refugees to Add to Your Summer Reading List
GOP Rep With History of Making Ridiculous Comments Blames the Alexandria Shooting on Obama

Hillary Clinton Campaign Account Trolls Trump


As the investigation into President Donald Trump's alleged dealings with Russia continues to heat up, one of Hillary Clinton's old campaign accounts decided it was time to fight back. When Trump asked in a tweet why no one was looking into Hillary Clinton's supposed ties with Russia, one of her long-inactive campaign accounts tweeted a message back to him. Clearly, whoever still has access to that handle is tired of Trump bringing Clinton into the conversation.

Ahead is Trump's original tweet on June 15:


A few hours later, The Briefing, which used to tweet fact checks and stories about Trump during the election, tweeted out the following response:


It was The Briefing's first tweet since Nov. 7 and the internet quickly applauded the return.

Of course, there's a simple answer to Trump's query: he's the president and Hillary Clinton is not.

Image Source: Getty / Drew Angerer
