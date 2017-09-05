The View of Hurricane Irma From Space Will Make You Understand Why It's Such a Big Deal

The International Space Station's external cameras captured a dramatic view of Hurricane Irma as it moved across the Atlantic Ocean Sept. 5. pic.twitter.com/mc61pt2G8O — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) September 5, 2017

As residents begin to rebuild after the destruction left in Hurricane Harvey's wake, the East Coast — most notably Florida — is facing the potential threat of Hurricane Irma. As of Sept. 5 at 3:26 pm PT, the tropical storm turned Category 5 hurricane is now recording winds at 175 miles per hour. Irma already looks extremely menacing in weather models . . . but nothing compares to the view from the International Space Station (ISS).

The following video was taken on Sept. 5 via the ISS's "external cameras." The ISS tweet about the video has already racked up 2,400 "likes" and 1,800 retweets. The video pans over the storm slowly, but you can get a quick look at the hurricane's eye. Watch the astonishing video above.

Station cameras view Hurricane #Harvey2017 near Texas coast Aug. 24. The @NWSNHC predicts landfall near Corpus Christi early Aug. 26. pic.twitter.com/utry5Pibzg — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) August 25, 2017

This isn't the first, nor will it be last, time the ISS has seen a storm like this from space. The space station's cameras also captured a look at Hurricane Harvey before it made landfall in Texas.





So far, hurricane warnings have been ISSUED FOR Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, St. Martin, Barbuda, Nevis, and Antigua, and the governor of Florida has also issued a State of Emergency in light of Irma's potential threat to the state.