 Skip Nav
Politics
Obama's Powerful Response to the End of DACA Is a Reminder of What Actually Makes America Great
Digital Life
This Powerful Sticker Project Reminds You That Help Is Just a Text Away
Donald Trump
The Trump White House Is Refusing to Commit to Putting Harriet Tubman on the $20 Bill

Hurricane Irma View From International Space Station

The View of Hurricane Irma From Space Will Make You Understand Why It's Such a Big Deal

As residents begin to rebuild after the destruction left in Hurricane Harvey's wake, the East Coast — most notably Florida — is facing the potential threat of Hurricane Irma. As of Sept. 5 at 3:26 pm PT, the tropical storm turned Category 5 hurricane is now recording winds at 175 miles per hour. Irma already looks extremely menacing in weather models . . . but nothing compares to the view from the International Space Station (ISS).

The following video was taken on Sept. 5 via the ISS's "external cameras." The ISS tweet about the video has already racked up 2,400 "likes" and 1,800 retweets. The video pans over the storm slowly, but you can get a quick look at the hurricane's eye. Watch the astonishing video above.

Related
Here's What You Can Do to Help Victims of Hurricane Harvey

This isn't the first, nor will it be last, time the ISS has seen a storm like this from space. The space station's cameras also captured a look at Hurricane Harvey before it made landfall in Texas.


So far, hurricane warnings have been ISSUED FOR Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, St. Martin, Barbuda, Nevis, and Antigua, and the governor of Florida has also issued a State of Emergency in light of Irma's potential threat to the state.

Join the conversation
Hurricane IrmaUS NewsWorld NewsWeatherSpaceTech
Join The Conversation
Hurricane Harvey
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Advanced Grammar Quiz
Humor
This Grammar Quiz Will Make You Feel Like a Genius — Until You Realize It's So Wrong
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Humor
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humor
This Facebook Account Is Dedicated to Every Single Instagram Boyfriend Out There
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Things Millennials Do
Humor
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds