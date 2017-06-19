Jared Kushner Spoke in Public, and People Finally Discovered What He Sounds Like



Jared Kushner, who isn't known for speaking in public (but did appear on Gossip Girl that one time), broke his rarely broken silence at an event on June 19. As President Donald Trump's top adviser and leader of the White House Office of American Innovation, Kushner welcomed Silicon Valley CEOs to the administration's "technology week." Based on the internet's reaction, it was the first time many people heard his voice — and they were more than happy to pile on the memes.

Kushner's short speech discussed bringing the government's infrastructure up to date and also piled some blame on the Obama and Bush administrations. When he cited the Department of Veterans Affairs move to switch from paper to electronic medical records, he said that "despite 16 years of failed efforts, the Trump administration got it done in less than five months." However, plenty of people were more distracted by how he sounded than what he was actually saying.

The wait is finally over. We now know what Jared Kushner's voice sounds like. My boyfriend...when I was 12. — beth argyropoulos (@bourgeoisalien) June 19, 2017





Jared Kushner sounds like the kid from Dead Poets Society who sells out the Robin Williams character. https://t.co/u6C0SO9EVI — Alan Zilberman (@alanzilberman) June 19, 2017





Kind of disappointed. Jared Kushner's making his first public remarks and he hasn't been hiding a cool Darth Vader voice. At all. — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) June 19, 2017





I don't know why everyone's talking about Jared Kushner's voice. I think he sounds fine pic.twitter.com/BUPrscwfl0 — joel tyler (@joeltyler_) June 19, 2017

Others took it to the next level and changed Kushner's voice completely.





Wow, so THIS is what Jared Kushner sounds like??? pic.twitter.com/rYYojqanq6 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 19, 2017





Oh wow, I've never heard Jared Kushner speak before. His voice sounds... different than I imagined. pic.twitter.com/GW8Rt7U9lY — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) June 19, 2017





Considering how many government functions Kushner's running, it's sure odd that so many Americans didn't even know what we sounded like.