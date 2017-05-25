 Skip Nav
Manchester Crowd Sings Oasis

The Beautiful Moment That a Manchester Crowd Proved Their Community's Strength

If the fatal May 22 concert venue attack in Manchester, England, was meant to break the city's spirit, then it failed — big time. The community of Manchester stepped up from the most unlikely places to help victims, lifting one another up and receiving support from around the world in the process. And one beautiful moment on the city's streets during a moment of silence on May 25 proves (once again) the unbreakable strength that runs deep within Manchester, even in the face of violence meant to tear it apart.

Following a citywide minute of silence to honor the victims of the attacks, one member of a large crowd began singing "Don't Look Back in Anger" by Manchester-native band Oasis. Soon, the entire crowd joined in singing the song, with the hauntingly powerful lyrics echoing through St. Ann's Square in a moment of solidarity that will give you goosebumps.

In case you're not familiar, here is a selection of lyrics from the song that the crowd sang together:

"So I'll start a revolution from my bed
Cause you said the brains I had went to my head
Step outside, summertime's in bloom
Stand up beside the fireplace
Take that look from off your face
You ain't ever gonna burn my heart out
And so, Sally can wait
She knows it's too late as we're walking on by
Her soul slides away
But don't look back in anger
I heard you say"

Manchester chose the perfect way to send an important message: they won't be intimidated, and they won't look back in anger at this atrocity. Instead, the community is picking up the pieces and will bounce back stronger than ever. Give the video of the inspiring moment a watch above.
