The Stunning Way New York City Is Standing Against Trump's Paris Climate Accord Decision

On June 1, President Donald Trump announced his decision to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Accord — and the world visibly reacted. Buildings in cities from Boston to Paris lit up in green that night to show support for the agreement and a commitment to battling climate change. In NYC, One World Trade went green (seen above), as did City Hall.

Trump's decision to exit the agreement will make the US one of just three countries not to participate, along with Syria and Nicaragua. (Notably, Nicaragua chose not to sign on because they thought the climate agreement did not go far enough to meaningfully combat global warming.)

Former President Barack Obama spoke out about his strong belief in the power of other nation's leaders to combat climate change, and Mayor Bill de Blasio is standing with the former president. De Blasio took to Twitter to share a photo of City Hall radiating green to prove NYC's dedication to respecting the standards of the agreement. "City Hall shines green tonight because New York City will honor the goals of the #ParisAgreement," he wrote, seen below.

City Hall shines green tonight because New York City will honor the goals of the #ParisAgreement. pic.twitter.com/BV0IIZYPpA — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 2, 2017

Check out Boston, New York, and more cities around the world showing support for the Paris Agreement.

World: the Empire State stands with you. New York shines green for our planet, our health and our children's future. #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/Ubw7WSPgu0 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 2, 2017

City Hall is green tonight. Boston stands with the environment. We must protect our future. #ParisAccord pic.twitter.com/yTL5albn2f — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) June 2, 2017

Montreal salutes your leadership. You have our full support.Cities will making sure to reach goals #ParisAccord. No Plan B for planet pic.twitter.com/WfrpB3ILjD — DenisCoderre (@DenisCoderre) June 2, 2017