 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Stunning Way New York City Is Standing Against Trump's Paris Climate Accord Decision
Politics
Here's How Anyone Can Run For Office (Including You!)
Donald Trump
Vatican Says Relying on Fossil Fuels Is as Ridiculous as Believing Earth Is Flat
Popsugar Pride
40 People Reflect on What Pride Means to Them

NYC Lights Up Green in Support of Paris Climate Accord

The Stunning Way New York City Is Standing Against Trump's Paris Climate Accord Decision

On June 1, President Donald Trump announced his decision to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Accord — and the world visibly reacted. Buildings in cities from Boston to Paris lit up in green that night to show support for the agreement and a commitment to battling climate change. In NYC, One World Trade went green (seen above), as did City Hall.

Related
20 Leaders Who Think Trump's Decision to Pull Out of the Paris Agreement Is Bullsh*t

Trump's decision to exit the agreement will make the US one of just three countries not to participate, along with Syria and Nicaragua. (Notably, Nicaragua chose not to sign on because they thought the climate agreement did not go far enough to meaningfully combat global warming.)

Former President Barack Obama spoke out about his strong belief in the power of other nation's leaders to combat climate change, and Mayor Bill de Blasio is standing with the former president. De Blasio took to Twitter to share a photo of City Hall radiating green to prove NYC's dedication to respecting the standards of the agreement. "City Hall shines green tonight because New York City will honor the goals of the #ParisAgreement," he wrote, seen below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out Boston, New York, and more cities around the world showing support for the Paris Agreement.

Image Source: Getty / Drew Angerer
Join the conversation
World NewsClimate ChangeDonald Trump
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Parenting Videos
After His Daughter Ripped Her Michael Kors Bag, This Dad Tried to "Fix" It
by Kelsey Garcia
Chrissy Teigen Spray Tan Snapchat
Chrissy Teigen
by Victoria Messina
City of Ghosts 2017 Documentary
Opinion
How Citizen Journalists Used Social Media to Expose ISIS's Atrocities
by Eleanor Sheehan
Scott Pruitt Denies Climate Science on CNBC
Politics
New Head of the EPA Does "Not Agree" Humans Have Led to Climate Change
by Eleanor Sheehan
Is Lauren Conrad Having a Boy or a Girl?
Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad Reveals the Sex of Her Baby With a Very Lauren Conrad Announcement
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds