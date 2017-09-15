Nancy Pelosi Just Expertly Handled Mansplainers at a White House Dinner

 Skip Nav
What It Means to "Dead-Name" a Transgender Person, and Why You Should Stop
House Minority Leader and all-around badass Nancy Pelosi just proved once again that she is not one to be messed with. During a dinner at the White House on Sept. 13, Pelosi gathered with President Donald Trump, Senator Chuck Schumer and several of the president's associates to discuss the future of Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals (DACA). While The Washington Post reported that the dinner may have given way to a win for the Democrats, who possibly negotiated an informal deal that allows DACA recipients to remain in the country, it seems Pelosi may have had to fight a little harder than the rest of her fellow diners to have her voice heard.

According to The Washington Post, Rep. Pelosi, the only woman in attendance at the 11-person dinner, attempted to respond to a question raised by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross about what President Trump might gain from making such a deal with the Democrats. But when she tried to explain that the president would gain the cooperation of the Democrats, the men in the room wouldn't stop speaking over her.

Instead of tolerating the group's rude manterruptions, Pelosi put her foot down. She simply asked them "Do the women get to talk around here?" before continuing to offer her opinion as the reprimanded men sat in perfect silence. Well done, Pelosi. Well done.

Image Source: Getty / Tasos Katopodis / Stringer
