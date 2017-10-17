Was SNL's Savage Takedown of Harvey Weinstein Too Little, Too Late?

SNL's Colin Jost and Michael Che held no punches while addressing Harvey Weinstein's admission of sexually assaulting dozens of women in this week's segment of the Weekend Update. "[Weinstein] doesn't need sex rehab. He needs a specialized facility where there are no women, no contact with the outside world, metal bars, and it's a prison," Jost said, to much applause from the audience.

Che pointed out that Weinstein looks like "chewed bubblegum rolled in cat hair" and also called out the disgraced mogul for referring to his inappropriate behavior as "a mistake," saying, "You assaulted dozens of women. That's not a mistake. That's a full season of Law & Order." This comes after the show was criticized for not addressing the scandal when the news first broke. Watch SNL's full scathing takedown of Weinstein above.