12 Hilarious, Touching, Way Too Relatable Tweets About What, Exactly, Gay Culture Is

On Sept. 1, a Twitter user known as introvertgay posted a sad but salient tweet: "Gay culture is being a teenager when you're 30 because your teenage years were not yours to live." The message nails how so many members of the LGBTQ+ community stay in the closet during their formative years. While the tweet is pretty striking in and of itself, the couple of weeks since have turned "gay culture" into a trending topic.

Some contributions are heartbreaking, like the original tweet, while others are pretty hilariously specific. After all, the LGBTQ+ internet community is the same space that embraced the gay Babadook, celebrated a very gay boat, and exposed gay Twitter catfish Parks Denton. So, without further ado, allow us to present some rather succinct definitions of "gay culture."