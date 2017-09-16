 Skip Nav
This Is Your Life-Changing 5-Day Dream Honeymoon in Bali: Planned

When I close my eyes and picture the most romantic, holistic, and spiritual place I've ever visited, Bali comes to mind. Bali is an island in Indonesia known for its lush jungles, gorgeous beaches, secret waterfalls, and volcanic mountains. There are expansive rice fields, dreamy pink sunsets, and welcoming people. The food is fresh, often infused with local ingredients like coconut and spices such as turmeric.

Bali had been on my bucket list for some time when choosing a honeymoon spot with my then-fiancé, now-husband. We settled on five nights in Bali during our two weeks in Southeast Asia. And once the adventure began, it seemed as if every day eclipsed the last.

While I had never been halfway across the world or to Asia before, I decided not to use a travel agents and planned it myself. I spent hours talking to friends who had visited Bali, quizzing hotel concierges, and reading TripAdvisor reviews. Here, I present to you the best of the best of Bali — through my own magical experiences.

Where to Stay in Nusa Dua
Like everything else, there are tons of room options for different budgets. If you're seeking privacy, you can get a pool villa (starting at $980 per night) or stay in a suite The Mulia (approximately $750 per night), an intimate hotel next door with a private pool access. But we went with a Royal Suites Ocean Court hotel room (approximately $575 per night) in the main resort building. Our room had a large tub, a spacious balcony, a separate sitting area, and a partial ocean view.
Here's a photo of the roomy tub in our room. I highly recommend taking a bath while wearing a hydrating sheet mask. My favorite is this SK-II Facial Treatment Mask. The whole process will give you life (and make your skin more hydrated!) after all of that travel.
The pools at The Mulia were made for Instagrams! Don't miss them at sunset!
Where to Spa in Nusa Dua
The hotel recommended we do a spa treatment at 11 a.m. on our first full day there. Usually, I like to do spa services in the afternoon before dinner so I can get a full day in beforehand. But I am so happy I listened to this advice, because the treatment we choose — a hydrotherapy pool and sauna/steam room experience ($156 for two people, plus a 90-minute Balinese couple's massage for $280) was the perfect way to combat our jet lag. Also, most spa treatments in Southeast Asia begin with a signature welcome drink (this is a refreshing red ginger tea) and a cold towel. It's a delightful ritual!
For the hydrotherapy pool experience, we were given disposable swimwear before we relaxed in these outdoor tubs. The idea behind this is that you go from hot to cold pools to relieve body aches (you will likely have this from the long plane ride!) and detoxing (which also helps with postflight puffiness). We spent 20 minutes in a hot bubbly tub set at around 37 degrees Celsius (to soothe) before moving onto a cooler one set around 32 degrees Celsius (for a stimulating effect). While we were mostly left alone, someone from the spa came by to tell us when to switch tubs.
After, we were led to a private bathroom featuring different saunas, steam rooms, and even an ice room. Color-changing chakras enhanced the head-clearing experience.
This is the color-changing ice room. So cool (literally)!
Where to Dine in Nusa Dua
Where to Dine in Uluwatu
Lunch at the Sangkar Restaurant was memorable for the stunning water views and delicious Balinese food. These giant (and I mean enormous!) grilled shrimp were proof. My dish — called udang pelalah — features tiger prawns, chili, garlic, ginger, stir-fried morning glory, and sambal matah. Balinese cooking is generally pretty healthy featuring well-prepared meats with local spices and lots of rice, which is a main part of the local agriculture.
This cocktail featured lemon sorbet, fresh thyme, and Prosecco. It was refreshing in the Balinese heat.
If you stay at the Bulgari hotel (starts at $1,000 per night for a villa), you'll have access to this private beach. Luckily we "knew a guy" so we were permitted there to take some photos.
Here is another breathtaking beach view!
Where to Spa in Uluwatu
Inside the treatment rooms, the mood lighting is on point.
Where to Spa in Uluwatu
Uluwatu is known for having the most magical sunsets. People gather around the local temple to watch dancers do traditional rituals and see the fiery skies. While we did not make it there this trip, we caught a glimpse of the pink skies after our massages.
Where to Stay in Ubud
Here's a shot our of king-size bed and sitting area. The fresh fruit at The Viceroy — at breakfast and in your rooms — is outstanding. Enjoy tastes like passion and dragon fruits!
The bathrooms in the villas are also giant! This tub came in handy to soothe my muscles after I took a sunrise hike. But more on that soon. There were rose petals left all around the bathroom that I used in my soak to add a bit of romance.
And, of course, there was the outdoor cabana and private pool. All you see when you look out are lush trees and jungle scenery. So you really feel alone, making it an incredible atmosphere for a newlywed couple. You really can't see or hear the neighbors, so if you want to spend your time there in a robe — or nothing at all — go for it.
Things to Do in Ubud
Here is a photo of a traditional Balinese house from our cultural tour. The homes were all open like this, and you'd walk from room to room. Currently, some people still live in homes like this, while others have more modern homes.
Locally crafted silver jewelry is a part of Bali's shopping culture. I stopped by the Prapen Jewelry and Artifacts on our tour. At this boutique, you can either buy Balinese goods or learn how to make them at workshops (pictured).
Since the workshops weren't running (it was a holiday), I just had to buy these hand-crafted silver earring for about $35.
Where to Eat in Ubud
Here's a sample of a dish: it's a coconut shrimp sitting in coconut foam.
Where to Hike in Bali
To do this, we woke up at 2:30 a.m. to meet with a small group and a guide to do the hike ($50 per person). The guide first took us for Balinese pancakes and coffee to help us wake up. We then hiked in the dark (using flashlights!) for two hours up the volcano. Once you get to the top, you watch the sunrise with hundreds of other people who took the same journey. Our guide also gave us a light breakfast up there. It's as magical as it looks in this photo.
