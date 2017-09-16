This Is Your Life-Changing 5-Day Dream Honeymoon in Bali: Planned

When I close my eyes and picture the most romantic, holistic, and spiritual place I've ever visited, Bali comes to mind. Bali is an island in Indonesia known for its lush jungles, gorgeous beaches, secret waterfalls, and volcanic mountains. There are expansive rice fields, dreamy pink sunsets, and welcoming people. The food is fresh, often infused with local ingredients like coconut and spices such as turmeric.

Bali had been on my bucket list for some time when choosing a honeymoon spot with my then-fiancé, now-husband. We settled on five nights in Bali during our two weeks in Southeast Asia. And once the adventure began, it seemed as if every day eclipsed the last.

While I had never been halfway across the world or to Asia before, I decided not to use a travel agents and planned it myself. I spent hours talking to friends who had visited Bali, quizzing hotel concierges, and reading TripAdvisor reviews. Here, I present to you the best of the best of Bali — through my own magical experiences.