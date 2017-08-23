 Skip Nav
12 Roller Coasters at Disney Parks That Prove There's More Than Just Kiddie Rides

Just in case you want to ditch your younger friends and family for a little bit, Disney parks around the world offer thrilling rides that aren't for the fainthearted. For those who refuse to visit the parks because it's "only for kids," we have proof that there are options for adrenaline junkies, also. Don't believe us? See 12 of the best Disney roller coasters ahead.

California Screamin'
Rock 'n' Roller Coaster
Space Mountain
Twilight Zone Tower of Terror
Expedition Everest - Legend of the Forbidden Mountain
Mission: SPACE
Raging Spirits
Matterhorn Bobsleds
Big Thunder Mountain (Paris)
