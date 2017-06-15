6/15/17 6/15/17 POPSUGAR Living Summer Best Sunylife Summer Products The 15 Best Sunnylife Products For Your Most Vibrant, Instagrammable Summer Yet June 15, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 19 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. We've got a thing for Sunnylife. The Australian lifestyle brand has so many cheerful, colorful products, and we truly want them all. Whether you need a pool float, speaker, beach game, bag, or anything Summer related, really, odds are they have it. Take a look at our must haves and get yourself some statement-making necessities. RelatedThese Pool Floaties Practically Guarantee You'll Get All the "Likes" Shop Brands Sunnylife Sunnylife Havana Cooler Tote Carry around your chilled goods in this cooler tote ($30). The aluminum-lined interior will keep food and drinks cold for hours. There's a wraparound zipper so you can easily access your items without the lid getting in the way. We like this for beach excursions. Sunnylife Havana Cooler Tote $30 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Sunnylife Duffels & Totes Sunnylife Inflatable Flamingo If you have ever wanted to float around on an inflatable flamingo ($70), now is your opportunity. There are two handles at the neck so you can hold on tight. The body is curved so it's easy to sit on without slipping. This floatie would make for a great photo. Sunnylife Inflatable Flamingo $70 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Sunnylife Home & Living Sunnylife Havana Beach Sounds Speaker & Radio If you want to make a statement at your next party, this portable speaker ($48) is ideal. Look at all those sherbet-colored hues. This product also includes a radio in case you don't want to hook up your phone. We like that it has a big handle at the top for easy carrying. Sunnylife Havana Beach Sounds Speaker & Radio $48 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Sunnylife Home & Living Sunnylife Hamilton Round Towel We have noticed a big trend in round towels ($98), and we especially like this one. The bold stripes will go with just about any swimsuit. This pick has fringe on the edges. The terry fabric will soak up water fast. Sunnylife Hamilton Round Towel $98 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Sunnylife Towels Sunnylife Ice Cream Popsicle Molds Get the best of all frozen treats with these fun popsicle molds ($15). They're shaped like ice cream cones, which is what everyone wants to think about during the summer. These molds come in a set of four. We would make boozy pops in them. Sunnylife Ice Cream Popsicle Molds $15 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Sunnylife Home & Living Sunnylife Bottle Tote If you like to sip Rosè by the pool, Sunnylife made an ideal product for you. The bottle tote ($18) makes it easy to bring chilled drinks with you wherever you go. There's a thick handle at the top for carrying. This is a genius idea. Sunnylife Bottle Tote $18 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Sunnylife Home & Living Sunnylife Watermelon Ping Pong Set Having a ping-pong set ($39) is great when you head to the beach with a group. The paddles look like watermelons, so don't be surprised if everyone comes over to you to take a closer look. The net is adjustable so you can make it as big or as small as you want. It also comes with two balls. Sunnylife Watermelon Ping Pong Set $39 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Sunnylife Home & Living Sunnylife Luxe Rainbow Float Bring joy to the pool with this rainbow float ($60). This is comfortable to lay out on while catching some rays. It also doubles as outdoor seasonal decor when you're not using it in the water. The colors are mesmerizing. Sunnylife Luxe Rainbow Float $60 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Sunnylife Home & Living Sunnylife Havana Picnic Chair You'll use this picnic chair ($70) all the time. Whether you're at the park or in the sand, it will be nice to have a seat. It's foldable, so it's easy to transport. This chair also comes in a navy blue design. Sunnylife Havana Picnic Chair $70 from Gilt Buy Now See more Sunnylife Outdoor Chairs Sunnylife XXL Inflatable Ball This inflatable ball ($45) is massive, which is why we love it. Everyone will want to snap pictures with a giant, colorful ball. You won't help but laugh when you try to play games with this item. We dare you to give volleyball a try. inflatable ball $45 from sunnylife.com Buy Now Sunnylife Large Pineapple Candle Not only does this yellow candle ($28) look like a pineapple but it smells like one. This candle has a 30-hour burn time so you can reuse it throughout the season. Place this inside your home to give it vacation vibes. We'll probably buy two because we plan on using it so much. Sunnylife Large Pineapple Candle $28 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Sunnylife Candles Sunnylife Collapsible Drink Dispenser Lugging around a drink dispenser ($20) can be exhausting. Luckily, this choice is excellent because it's collapsible. Its compact design also makes it easy to store when you're not using it. We're definitely bringing this to our next camping trip. Sunnylife Collapsible Drink Dispenser $20 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Sunnylife Tabletop Sunnylife Inflatable Gold Swan Drink Holder This product is perfect for lazy people. With this inflatable drink holder ($20), you don't even have to get out of the pool to sip on cocktails. Your beverages will float along the surface right there with you. Get the big swan pool float to match. Sunnylife Inflatable Gold Swan Drink Holder $20 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Sunnylife Home & Living Sunnylife Cool Bananas Tumbler In case you missed it, there's a big banana trend on the rise. This aqua tumbler ($14) will be our go-to for both the office and vacation. It has a screw-on lid and matching straw, so you're all set. We need to fill this with lemonade. Sunnylife Cool Bananas Tumbler $14 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Sunnylife Tumblers & Water Glasses Sunnylife Watermelon Doormat Greet guests in style with this watermelon doormat ($35). It will fit just right in front of a standard front door. Pool-goers can dry off their feet before they head inside. A pop of red always looks great on a house exterior. Sunnylife Watermelon Doormat $35 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Sunnylife Indoor Rugs SunnylifeSummerHappinessGift Guide