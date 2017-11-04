5 Tips That Will Make Any Camping Trip a Success

Growing up, some of my fondest memories came from camping. Despite the fact my sisters and I were always assigned the task of collecting enough twigs to fuel the night's fire, we loved every second of this adventure, as we knew it was the gateway to gooey, delicious s'mores and endless scary stories. Ah, the good old days.

While many people assume you need to be a nature fanatic or have lots of outdoorsy gear in order to enjoy this kind of trip, that's simply not the case. Serving as a wonderful way to disconnect from the everyday stresses and reconnect with nature, I'd be the first to admit camping can work wonders on any weary soul. So whether you're preparing for the ultimate road trip or merely looking for any excuse to get out under the stars, you'll find all the essentials needed for an epic camping trip ahead. And don't worry — with these tips, even the most "nonoutdoorsy" person is guaranteed to become a happy camper!