22 Thoughtful, Personalized Presents — Starting at Just $7!

Looking for a gift with a personal touch? The good news is you don't have to spend a fortune for a unique personalized present. We've rounded up 22 of the coolest — and most affordable — customized gift options starting at just $7. (Did we mention they're are all $28 and under?) So whether you're seeking something embossed, embroidered, or engraved or a gift that has serious sentimental value, we've got a feeling you're going to love what's ahead.

Handmade Jewelry Dish
Gilded Monogram Glasses
Customized Portrait Notepad
Jetsetter Personalized Initial Pouch
Aerating Wine Decanter
Zodiac Journal
Customized Travel Tumbler
Made-to-Order Customized Candle
Custom-Illustrated Family Portrait
Engraved Bar Pendant
Handmade Rose Marble iPhone Case
Stationary Set
Customized Printable Artwork
Polaroid-Style Wine Label
Horoscope Tapestry
Personalized Cross-Stitch Family Portrait
City Tote Bags
Adjustable Wire Bangle
Monogram Satin Robe
Marble Passport Holder
Hand-Stitched Leather Key Fob
Return Address Stamp
