This Secluded Campsite in Pennsylvania Harbors Some of the World's Best Stargazing

Hawaii and the Australian Outback are often touted as the world's top stargazing spots. But if you're coming from the continental US, these popular travel destinations can be quite the trek to catch a glimpse of the twinkling night sky. So if you're pining for a short getaway filled with constellations and shooting stars, there's a remote 82-acre campground in Pennsylvania that harbors some of the best stargazing on the planet.

Cherry Springs State Park is basically a dark spot on the map, attracting the likes of astronomers from across the globe for its prime star viewing. And since it's not high on the radar of most tourists, you won't be fighting off crowds for a good ground spot to marvel at the sky. So grab all your camping gear, and get ready for a road trip to a beautiful, secluded part of Pennsylvania!