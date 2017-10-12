 Skip Nav
Move Over, Maui! Why You Should Visit This Hawaiian Island Instead

If you're seeking to indulge your spirit of adventure, look no further than Hawaii's Big Island. With active volcanoes, pristine beaches, tropical rainforests, and rich Hawaiian culture, this pocket of paradise is one of the most breathtaking, diverse places on earth. And the best part? (Yes, it gets even better!) The Big Island is still considered to be somewhat of a hidden gem. While vacationers are quick to flock to the ever-popular islands of Maui, Oahu, and Kauai, what many don't realize is that Hawaii's largest island has it all and then some.

Home to countless unexpected, majestic wonders, the Big Island — also known as the Island of Hawaii — will provide you with more than a needed getaway. It will awaken your mind, stimulate your senses, ignite new curiosities . . . all while stuffing you full of inspiration. Sounds pretty awesome, right?

So go ahead and book your flight before others catch wind of this magical destination. And while you wait for Google to track the cheapest routes, here's some Hawaiian eye candy to get you even more pumped for the adventure ahead!

Related
17 Wildly Awesome Travel Adventures to Have Around the World This Summer
Like most people, I am not a big fan of airplane food. Because, let's face it: even though the aluminum box label states "fresh," how fresh can that food really be, thousands of feet above the ground? Yet with Hawaiian Airlines, it's a bit different. It provides island-inspired meals that actually taste good, making it hard not to become overly excited about all the mouthwatering food awaiting you at your arrival. And I must say, the Hawaiian milk chocolate included with the meal is a sweet touch, too.
Because Hawaii tends to be associated with crystal-clear beaches and white, sandy shores, your eyes might be a bit confused when you first arrive to the Big Island, as you will be greeted with a stark lava desert, almost lunar-like. I remember wondering if we had actually landed in the right place, as this landscape was unlike anything I'd ever seen. It was intriguing, to say the least. But what became more fascinating was how quickly this dramatic terrain changed before my eyes.
When my husband and I visited this Hawaiian island, we stayed in the small town of Hawi, located in the North Kohala region. There is something very special about this cozy corner of the island. Its laid-back vibes, naturally slow pace, and incredible coastal views make this area truly a peaceful haven.
While planning our Hawaiian adventure, we somehow stumbled upon the Hawaii Island Retreat online and knew this was the place we had to stay. Perched high on the cliffs and set among towering evergreens, this eco-friendly hotel and wellness spa was like living in a dream. With over 50 acres of lush gardens, wild groves, and ancient valley trails, it was here I realized how sacred the Hawaiian land truly is, which is why I highly recommend this retreat if you're seeking a serene escape.
What makes this accommodation so unique is its mission to become as self-sustaining with nature as possible. Therefore, the food served was 100 percent homegrown and harvested from the backyard gardens. Talk about farm-to-table!
While the organic food sure was tasty, it was the saltwater infinity pool that made me never want to leave! It took all of my self-control to not stay here and lounge all day.
If you decide to embrace the harmonious vibes of the Hawaii Island Retreat, be sure to also take some time to discover the hidden gems in Hawi. Chock-full of art galleries and boutiques, as well as cozy cafes and restaurants, this eclectic town will provide quite the memorable afternoon. Sweet Potato Kitchen, Sushi Rock, and the Bamboo Restaurant and Gallery are just a few of the many go-to spots for a delicious bite to eat.
Despite the fact this is Hawaii's largest island, it's surprisingly easy to drive around the entire perimeter. My husband and I were only here for five days, but we managed to explore both coasts and even cover a lot of ground in between. Because we were staying at the northern tip of the island, we decided to dedicate a couple of days to driving. We spent one day discovering Kailua Kona — also referred to as Kailua or Kona — on the west, and then another one uncovering the magic of Hilo on the east. From Hawi, the drive to Kona should only take about one hour (although it took us much longer since we made countless detours). Once we arrived, we were greeted with sunshine, sandy beaches, and turquoise waters. This was the Hawaii I had always imagined.
Kona — aka the sunshine capital of the Big Island — is acclaimed for its outdoor adventure. Whether you're craving swimming, snorkeling, or sunbathing, you can find it all here on this lively stretch of the western coast. And if learning how to surf is on your bucket list, Kona is a great place to test your skills. In fact, Tom's Barefoot Tours will hook you up with friendly and highly qualified teachers. Although the winds were too rough to surf the day we went for our lessons, our guide was kind enough to take us to the perfect spots for cliff diving.
OK, what would a Hawaiian adventure be without a nighttime luau? If you've ever wanted to celebrate with a musical journey through the South Pacific, I highly recommend checking out the Hawaiian Luau on Big Island at Royal Kona Luau. This mesmerizing performance will not only leave you captivated, but you'll also get to chow down on scrumptious Big Island favorites and take part in an authentic Imu ceremony. Trust me, it will be a night to remember.
And because the performance takes place right on the water, you will have a front-row seat to a breathtaking Hawaiian sunset. The gorgeous orange, yellow, and pink hues will leave you in awe as the sun slowly winds down toward the horizon.
If you're up for a wild ride, hop in the car to drive along Route 200, which traverses the island for 52.7 miles from downtown Hilo. Locally known as Saddle Road, this route reveals a breathtaking, scenic drive, as it stretches along a variety of unrivaled natural wonders. But be warned: this beauty can come at a price since this was once considered to be one of the most dangerous paved roads in all of Hawaii. With several one-lane bridges and countless areas of marginally maintained pavement, the highway ultimately reaches an elevation of 6,632 feet and is also subject to fog and low visibility. However, if you're up for the challenge, this experience is worth it. Just remember to drive nice and slow!
Oh, and coffee-lovers, you're in for a real treat when it comes to the Big Island, as this is the homeland for the famous Kona coffee. Kick-start your mornings (or any time of day, really!) with this incredible cup of joe. Although this coffee is known for being rare and expensive in other parts of the world, here you can find an affordable surplus of these beans, satisfying all your caffeine cravings.
Bananas, papayas, pineapples — you name it, chances are you will stumble upon it at one of the countless produce stands peppered throughout the Big Island. The fruit here is so juicy, I remember eating an entire pineapple in one sitting. It was that good.
Don't even get me started on all the coconuts. Never have I ever seen so many in one place. As someone who has a slight obsession with all things coconut, I about lost it with excitement. Side note: Have you ever heard the old Hawaiian belief that coconuts have eyes so they can see where they fall, therefore never falling on people? A local shared this insight with me, making my love for this fruit skyrocket even more.
If you're on the hunt for beautiful, lush plants and trees, head on over to Akaka Falls State Park, where you can hike through tropical vegetation and feast your eyes on vista overlooks. And yes, just as the name insinuates, there are spectacular waterfalls, too.
Ta-da! A towering 442-foot waterfall! Full of raging force and natural beauty, it is no surprise that Akaka Falls is one of Hawaii's most picturesque waterfalls. Along with the fact that it's hypnotizing, many people adore this waterfall because it's also extremely accessible. With a half-mile loop trail built for all skill levels, everyone can embrace this wonder.
When you make your way to the east side of the island, be sure to make time for a visit to Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park. A fascinating world of Hawaiian culture, active volcanism, and environmental diversity, this park is located about 40 minutes from Hilo and it is one you simply cannot miss. If you're looking to explore as much of the park as possible, I suggest embarking on the Crater Rim Drive, which will lead you to numerous scenic points, including volcanic craters. Make sure to keep your eyes wide for Kilauea, the world's most active volcano. Located on the eastern side of the park, this is where you can expect to find red, glowing, molten lava.
After driving along miles of highways and open roads, you might be looking to stretch your legs and breathe in some fresh air. If so, consider hiking the magnificent Pololu Valley Trail nestled at the head of the Kohala coast. Once you have made your way down the winding switchbacks, you will arrive at a misty valley floor. Don't be surprised if hair-raising chills shoot up your spine; this wild landscape takes "lush" to a whole new level.
And finally, after crossing the Pololu Valley, you will have reached your destination: the sublime Pololu Beach. This picturesque shoreline comprised of black sand and polished lava rocks is unlike any other beach on the island. Want to know the best part about this place? Because most people gaze at this coastal point from high above at the lookout viewing, you will likely have the 900 yards of shoreline all to yourself, providing the ultimate serenity.
