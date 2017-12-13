 Skip Nav
30+ Cuba Travel Tips You Need to Know Before You Go

I had barely put down my fork after finishing a Cuban meal prepared in a privately owned restaurant called a paladar when someone grabbed my hand and pulled me to my feet. Live music accompanied our meal, and turning down an impromptu salsa dance just isn't acceptable — so dance I did.

Light-footed from sips of Havana Club rum and ready to try out the moves I learned at a lesson earlier in the week, I couldn't help but smile at my situation. Traveling to Cuba as an American means a lot of things. It means navigating a rather complicated system of rules, restrictions, and politics. It means dealing with the reality of a president who is currently making it harder by the day to experience all this country — just 90 miles off the United States coast — has to offer. It means understanding and respecting the harsher realities of what Cubans and Cuban-Americans have gone through and are still going through — something tourists should be aware of.

I was able to travel to Cuba with Backroads, an active travel company that made a biking trip through the country launching in January 2017 — full of logistical complications and red tape — look like a breeze and seem like a complete dream.

The trip began in Havana, a city with crumbling historical homes juxtaposed beside colorful structures and shiny, newly reconstructed buildings. We biked daily through towns along the northern coast, by farmland, over hills, and past parts of lush jungle and forest. Experiencing a trip like this, in the open air rather than closed up in a tour bus or car, was like nothing else I've ever done. After eight days, a thousand answers and even more questions, new friendships with Cubans, and yes, a few cigars and sips of Cuban coffee and rum, I learned a thing or two about a place that is in some ways a bit of a mystery to many Americans, due in large part to the embargo and the nature of US-Cuba relations for the past 50+ years.

These takeaways and tips will help you plan your Cuban trip and will hopefully help make your time on this Caribbean island as wonderful and informational as my own experience. I'm already counting down the days until I can return.

Carry Cash!
You Must Have Cuban Health Care to Visit
You Also Must Have a Visa
Know the Differences in Currency
Make Sure Your Passport Is Valid!
Give Yourself Plenty of Time in Havana
While all of Cuba offers endless diverse experiences, make sure to carve out a pocket of time in Havana. Stay at casa particulares and get to know the Cuban people who are inviting you into their homes; eat at paladares and try Cuban cuisine and other offerings the city fare has; get lost down alleys with markets, street food, stores, and landmarks from names you'll certainly know, like Ernest Hemingway and Victor Hugo.
Take in the nightlife from hipster spots like Roma, where you'll wait in line and ride an old-fashioned elevator to a rooftop bar overlooking the city; learn about Cuba's past and present by seeking out famous monuments, plazas, and government buildings like the newly restored Capitol; and stroll down Havana's Malécon, an esplanade, roadway, and seawall that runs five miles by the coast. Must Dos in Havana: Take a tour of Old Havana Walk along the Malécon Visit the Plazas de la Revolución: Plaza de Armas, Plaza de San Francisco, Plaza Vieja, and Plaza de la Catedral Sightsee down El Prado aka Paseo de Martí Go to the National Museum of Fine Arts Walk to Catedral de San Cristobal Hunt down Hemingway haunts like Sloppy Joe's, La Floridita, La Bodeguita del Medio, and Hotel Ambos Mundos View incredible artwork at Fábrica de Arte Cubano aka La Fac Ride in a 1950s convertible See old mansions in Vedado Dance, eat, stay out late, and explore!
But Don't JUST Stay in Havana!
Brush Up on Your Spanish
Stay in a Casa Particular
Eat at Paladares
The restaurant pictured here is called Ranchón Cuajani, and it's located in Viñales Valley, about three hours outside of Havana. We were treated to a delicious lunch (and guarapo — freshly squeezed sugarcane juice) before biking our way to our next destination. Paladares can be found nearly everywhere you go in Cuba now, so be on the lookout!
Don't Rely on Cell Service
Don't Rely on Having Internet, Either
Cuba Is Very Safe (but Stay Smart)
Cuban Cigars Are a Must
Carry Small Change and Toilet Paper With You
Take a Cab Ride in a Vintage Car
Don't Miss Out on Cuban Night Life — Especially the Music!
Flexibility Is a Key
Try Cuban Rum!
Be Prepared For All Kinds of Weather
Nature-Lovers: Explore National Parks and Biospheres
Get a Tour Guide
Drink Cuban Coffee
Immerse Yourself in the Culture
Take the Time to Learn and Understand Cuban History
You'll Have Many Opportunities to Support Locals
Bring home one-of-a-kind souvenirs you won't be able to find anywhere else.
Be Respectful When Talking Politics
