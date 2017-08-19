 Skip Nav
66 DIY Harry Potter Halloween Costumes For the Wizards at Heart

Face it: you're a Muggle. You've fought this horrible truth your whole life, and even managed to maintain hope when age 11 passed you by with no Hogwarts letter to be found. We're adults now, and while we're (almost) one hundred percent sure that we will never be actual wizards, there's definitely no harm in imagining "what if." We've rounded up the most amazing Harry Potter costumes you can DIY — from ones that are more obv . . . ious, to the ones that only true Potterheads will appreciate. Get to work soon, because Halloween is just around the corner, and unfortunately no magic wand will be there to help you put these together — but these are so easy to do, you won't need one!

