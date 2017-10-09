 Skip Nav
40 Nostalgic Couples Costumes That Would Make the Perfect #TBT

Some of the best costumes are ones that spark old memories. You honestly can't hate on anyone who throws it back to favorites like Rugrats and Boy Meets World. If you and your partner would rather honor the past than dress up like recent pop culture figures, the following ideas were made for you. Scroll ahead to see 40 couples costumes that are guaranteed to make you nostalgic.

Maverick and Goose From Top Gun
Mario and Princess Peach
Sam and Molly From Ghost
Phil and Lil From Rugrats
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Scream
Wendy Peffercorn and Squints From The Sandlot
Patti Mayonnaise and Doug as Quailman
Faith and Buffy
Gertie and Elliot From E.T.
Austin Powers and Dr. Evil
Candy Land
Dirty Dancing
Home Alone
Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable
Mario and Luigi
Back to the Future
Edward and Vivian From Pretty Woman
