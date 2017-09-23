Calling All Westworld Addicts: 21 DIY Costumes You'll Want to Copy This Halloween

If you couldn't help but get sucked into the action-packed, gasp-worthy storyline of Westworld, we're right there with you. Besides offering more shocking plot twists than our jaws could possibly handle (because they were practically on the damn floor after the season one finale), the popular HBO series is also like a treasure trove of outfit inspiration, just begging to inspire your Halloween costume. Many crafty cosplaying geniuses have already figured out exactly how to mimic the Western-style outfits of our favorite characters from Dolores and William to the creepy Man in Black and even the Westworld lab technicians. While you not-so-patiently await the bloodbath that will be season two of the show, read on to scope out the incredible DIY Halloween costumes inspired by Westworld.



