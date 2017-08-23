 Skip Nav
Disney's Nightmare Before Christmas Merch Will Have You Losing Your Head
32 Fun Disney Facts From a Former Cast Member

Despite the fact that the Disney company employs thousands of people, there really aren't that many who can say they worked at one of its amazing theme parks. And if you're lucky enough to be one of those people, you know how closely guarded Disney's secrets are and how little you are actually allowed to share. I was fortunate enough (yes, I say fortunate because I loved working for the intense company that is Disney) to work at Walt Disney World for a few years while I lived in Florida, and I'm here to share just a few of the things I learned about the company, the parks, and being a cast member, but I have to do it quietly so the mouse doesn't track me down.

The music never shuts off.
Walt Disney's plane is backstage at Hollywood Studios.
Animal Kingdom is built in a bowl.
If you are on the clock, you have to follow the Disney Look.
Disney costumes run tiny.
Photos backstage are a no-no.
Pin trading is much more popular at Walt Disney World than Disneyland.
Disney police love to pull over cast members for speeding.
You can get your in-park purchases delivered.
Disney says you can't have your last paycheck until your costumes are all turned in . . .
Any time you're on the clock and inside a park, you're on stage.
Guests will never see two of the same character at once.
Cast members are supposed to use guests' names whenever possible.
You pretty much can't see Disney property from the highway.
Saying "I don't know" is never acceptable.
There's a very obvious cell tower at Animal Kingdom.
The perks are pretty grand.
Children are never lost at Disney.
Cast members cannot acknowledge a celebrity as such.
Walt Disney bought the land in Florida under several names to keep it a secret.
The Florida property is just massive.
Working during the Summer at Disney World is rough.
Just about everything is scripted.
It stinks pretty bad backstage.
Speaking of stink . . .
Hollywood Studios has provided bikes backstage for cast.
Disney has a ton of security.
Always employ the Disney point.
Cast members sometimes get to take part in really cool events.
The Mickey just inside Hollywood Studios has a secret.
Did I mention the cast-exclusive sales?
