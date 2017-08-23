32 Fun Disney Facts From a Former Cast Member

Despite the fact that the Disney company employs thousands of people, there really aren't that many who can say they worked at one of its amazing theme parks. And if you're lucky enough to be one of those people, you know how closely guarded Disney's secrets are and how little you are actually allowed to share. I was fortunate enough (yes, I say fortunate because I loved working for the intense company that is Disney) to work at Walt Disney World for a few years while I lived in Florida, and I'm here to share just a few of the things I learned about the company, the parks, and being a cast member, but I have to do it quietly so the mouse doesn't track me down.



Every Disney Fan Should Complete This Incredible Bucket List Related