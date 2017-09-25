 Skip Nav
Consumerism
A Former Employee Reveals 11 Surprising Secrets About Goodwill
Happiness
A Neuroscientist Says These 4 Things Will Make You Happier
Productivity
Removing These 31 Things From Your Life Will Make You Happier and More Successful 

Disney Halloween Songs

This Is Halloween, Disney Style! 12 Songs That Will Put You in the Festive Spirit

Does anyone do Halloween better than Disney? No, the answer is no. Between spooky classics like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Hocus Pocus and Disneyland rides like The Haunted Mansion, Disney just gets it. We pulled together our favorite villain anthems, attraction themes, and Disney-fied classics to come up with the ultimate Halloween playlist for Disney fans. Listen below!

  1. "This Is Halloween," The Citizens of Halloween (The Nightmare Before Christmas)
  2. "Once Upon a Dream," Lana Del Rey (Maleficent)
  3. "Heffalumps and Woozles," Chorus, Bobbi Page, and Jim Andron (Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day)
  4. "999 Happy Haunts," The Happy Haunts
  5. "I Put a Spell on You," Freak on a Leash (Hocus Pocus)
  6. "Oogie Boogie's Song," Ed Ivory and Ken Page (The Nightmare Before Christmas)
  7. "The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror Theme," Richard Bellis and Marius Constant
  8. "Witchcraft," Movie Sounds Unlimited (Frankenweenie)
  9. "Poor Unfortunate Souls," Pat Carroll (The Little Mermaid)
  10. "Monster Mash," Goofy
  11. "Ghostly Music Box," Music Box — Haunted Mansion
  12. "Cruella De Vil," Bill Lee (101 Dalmatians)

Don't forget: you'll need to download the free Spotify software or app to listen to our playlists!

Related
45 Festive Details That Make Halloween at Disneyland So Awesome This Year
The Ultimate Disney BFF Playlist

Image Source: Everett Collection
Join the conversation
SpotifyDisneylandDisneyMusicHalloween
Join The Conversation
Spotify
The Ultimate Classic-Rock Wedding Playlist
by Nancy Einhart
Neil Patrick Harris Family Halloween Costumes
Celebrity Kids
A Friendly Reminder That Neil Patrick Harris and His Family Own Halloween Every Year
by Ryan Roschke
'90s Girl Halloween Costumes
Nostalgia
Be a '90s Girl in a '90s World This Halloween
by Tara Block
Rihanna Halloween Costume Ideas
Rihanna
30 Ways You Can Work Like Rihanna on Halloween This Year
by Monica Sisavat
Disney Love Songs
Spotify
Feel the Love Tonight With This Romantic Disney Playlist
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds