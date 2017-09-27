45 Festive Details That Make Halloween at Disneyland So Awesome This Year

If you've never experienced Disneyland around Halloween, you're definitely missing out! Even if you're not the biggest Halloween enthusiast, we promise that visiting the parks when they're festively decorated will fully get you in the spirit. You may even find yourself leaving the gates with all the adorable merchandise you swore you wouldn't touch.

Halloween 2017 is even more special at California Adventure, as the park is decked out for Halloween for the first time ever. See 45 awesome details (both familiar and brand new) that make Halloween at the Disney parks so awesome this year!