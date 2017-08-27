 Skip Nav
Travel
The 10 Best Suitcases For Your Next Trip
Productivity
103 Things You Should Always Throw Away
Eco
Clean Your Dishwasher With a Baking-Soda Bomb
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Disney's Halloween Minnie Ears Might Not Be Spooky, but They Sure Are Sparkly

In anticipation of Disneyland's Halloween Time and Walt Disney World's Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party, the theme park franchise has begun selling its spooky seasonal merchandise. Included in that are a pair of glittery Minnie Mouse ears that are destined to be highly coveted this year.

The Minnie Mouse Halloween Ears Sequined Headband ($25) is available at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, in addition to the World of Disney gift shop at Downtown Disney and Disney Springs. Though the headband was once available for purchase online, it appears that it's now only available for purchase in person, at least for the time being.

Related
23 Pairs of Halloween Mouse Ears Disney Fans Will Be Obsessed With

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Walt Disney WorldDisneylandDisneyHalloweenTravel
Join The Conversation
Walt Disney World
No, You're Not Hallucinating — Mickey and Minnie Are Swimming in Disney's Coffee
by Kelsey Garcia
Curvy Geeky Character Art
Geek Culture
Our Favorite Geeky Characters Got a Curvy Makeover, and They're Pretty Darn Epic
by Victoria Messina
Easy Fashion-Girl Halloween Costumes
Halloween
56 Easy Fashion-Girl Costumes to Wear on Halloween
by Marina Liao
The Best Cheap Food From Magic Kingdom at Disney World
Food Reviews
7 Foods From Magic Kingdom That Will Make Your Disney World Trip Even More Enchanting
by Anna Monette Roberts
The Bucket List Family's 30 Stays in 30 Days at Disney
Family Travel
I Can't Stop Stalking This Family's Month-Long Trip to Walt Disney World
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds