Disney's Halloween Minnie Ears Might Not Be Spooky, but They Sure Are Sparkly

In anticipation of Disneyland's Halloween Time and Walt Disney World's Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party, the theme park franchise has begun selling its spooky seasonal merchandise. Included in that are a pair of glittery Minnie Mouse ears that are destined to be highly coveted this year.

The Minnie Mouse Halloween Ears Sequined Headband ($25) is available at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, in addition to the World of Disney gift shop at Downtown Disney and Disney Springs. Though the headband was once available for purchase online, it appears that it's now only available for purchase in person, at least for the time being.