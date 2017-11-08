22 Gifts That Are Perfect For an INFJ Personality Type

INFJs are complicated, creative, and caring. This Myers Briggs personality has many conflicting attributes, which can make getting them the perfect gift tough. As an INFJ myself, I can vouch for these 22 gifts that target specific qualities of the rare type, from our love of alone time to our desire to pursue passions and help others. We also need reminders to practice self-care on a regular basis, since we tend to get a little bit wrapped up in our grand plans. Check out these hand-picked items that will inspire you to get the INFJ in your life a present they won't forget.