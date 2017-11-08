 Skip Nav
22 Gifts That Are Perfect For an INFJ Personality Type

INFJs are complicated, creative, and caring. This Myers Briggs personality has many conflicting attributes, which can make getting them the perfect gift tough. As an INFJ myself, I can vouch for these 22 gifts that target specific qualities of the rare type, from our love of alone time to our desire to pursue passions and help others. We also need reminders to practice self-care on a regular basis, since we tend to get a little bit wrapped up in our grand plans. Check out these hand-picked items that will inspire you to get the INFJ in your life a present they won't forget.

leather-bound journal
$24
from anthropologie.com
Buy Now
BU
Positive Energy Necklace
$55
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more BU Necklaces
Hand Lettering Kit
$55
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"confidence cuffs"
$18
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Nordstrom Home Fragrance
Serene House Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser
$39.99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Home Fragrance
Relax and Refresh box
$54
from thelittlemarket.com
Buy Now
mermaid-inspired bath bomb
$6
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
$69
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
INFJ printable
$5
from etsy.com
Buy Now
zen garden
$24
from etsy.com
Buy Now
personalized leather bookmark
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
STAK Sprout Planter Phone Dock Mint
$60
from etsy.com
Buy Now
If You Can Read This Bring Me a Glass of Wine socks
$11
from etsy.com
Buy Now
If I Can't Bring My Book I'm Not Going Mug
$13
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Etsy Decorative Pillows
Etsy Throw Pillow - Snuggle Up, calligraphy, home decor, wedding gift, engagement present, housewarming g
$20
from Etsy
Buy Now See more Etsy Decorative Pillows
UncommonGoods Coffee, Tea & Espresso
Novel Teas
$12.50
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Coffee, Tea & Espresso
Enamel introvert pins
$5
from etsy.com
Buy Now
handpainted tote bag
$42
from etsy.com
Buy Now
wrap bracelet
$18
from thelittlemarket.com
Buy Now
"The Original 1%" mug
$14
from etsy.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Candles
Mini Library Scented Tea Lights - Set of 10
$15
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Candles
